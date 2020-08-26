Jets Green & White Practice Coverage Set for Aug. 30 & 31

Jets Training Camp LIVE from MetLife Stadium to Stream Aug. 30; SNY Green & White Practice Special to Air Aug. 31

Aug 26, 2020 at 05:11 PM
tc-green-and-white-thumb

Jets football is back. Fans will have the opportunity to see the team preparing for the 2020 season with coverage from the Green & White Practice presented by Atlantic Health System at MetLife Stadium, including highlights, analysis, interviews and more on Sunday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Aug. 31.

On Sunday, fans can tune in shortly before 1 p.m. for Training Camp LIVE presented by Atlantic Health System to enjoy a look-in from MetLife Stadium streaming across newyorkjets.com, the Official Jets App and the club's social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook and YouTube). Jets 360 reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Olivia Landis will provide insight and analysis from the Green & White practice.

Tune in on Monday (6:30 p.m. on SNY) for the SNY Green & White Practice Special presented by Atlantic Health System for an exclusive airing of practice with coverage and highlights hosted by the radio voices of the Jets, Bob Wischusen and Marty Lyons. This special will be available on newyorkjets.com and the Jets YouTube channel at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

In addition to the Green & White practice coverage, Jets fans can look ahead to the 2020 season on Saturday at 11:35 p.m. by tuning in to the Jets 2020 Season Preview on CBS2 in New York.

Stay up to date with all of the latest news, videos and photo galleries from training camp on nyjets.com/camp.

