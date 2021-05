The Jets have traded pick No. 162 and No. 226 (originally acquired from Panthers in Sam Darnold trade) to the Chiefs for pick No. 175 and 207.

This was GM Joe Douglas' third trade of this year's NFL Draft. He first traded up nine spots from No. 23 overall to No. 14 to select USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and then traded No. 143 (Round 4) for No. 162 (Round 5) and 200 (Round 6). The Jets now have one more fifth-round pick (No. 175) as well as three sixth-round picks (No. 186, 200 and 207).