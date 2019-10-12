Jets Extend Contract of NT Steve McLendon

Oct 12, 2019 at 03:25 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

IMG_3739

The Jets have extended the contract of NT Steve McLendon through the 2020 season.

In four contests this season, the 33-year-old McLendon has totaled 11 tackles and one sack. With McLendon in the middle, the Jets boast the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense (87.5 Yds/G).

The 6'3", 310-pound McLendon, who originally signed with the Green & White as a free agent in 2016, has appeared in 43 games for the Jets and recorded 119 tackles and six sacks. An undrafted free agent out of Troy, McLendon started his career in Pittsburgh from 2010-15 and has collected 209 tackles and 11 sacks in his career.

