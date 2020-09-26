Jets Elevate WR Lawrence Cager, OL Jimmy Murray from Practice Squad

The Jets have elevated WR Lawrence Cager and OL Jimmy Murray to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Colts.

Cager (6'5, 220) originally signed as an undrafted free agent May 6. He came on strong towards the end of training camp but was cut before signing to the Jets' practice squad the next day. He had 476 yards and 4 TDs on 33 receptions last season at Georgia as a graduate transfer. Cager began his collegiate career at Miami and played as a freshman in '15, lost '16 to an ACL injury, then had 16 catches for 237 yards and 3 TDs in '17 and 21-374-6 in '18.