Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Elevate TE Kenny Yeboah

Yeboah Will Revert to Practice Squad After Sunday's Game vs. Broncos

Oct 22, 2022 at 04:22 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

yeboah-broncos-E_0Q5A0729

The Jets have elevated TE Kenny Yeboah to the active roster.

Yeboah (6-4, 240) was elevated for last week's game at Green Bay and took 4 snaps on offense and 26 on special teams. The Jets also elevated him in their Week 2 win at Cleveland and took 2 snaps on offense as well as 23 on special teams. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2021. Yeboah appeared in 9 games last season and had 2 catches for 36 yards, both for first downs. Yeboah ranked fourth in the nation among tight ends with 65.5 receiving yards per game and 19.41 yards per receptions in 2020.

Related Content

news

Jets-Broncos Game Preview | Green & White Aim to Ascend to 5-2 at Mile High

QB Zach Wilson Excited for a Return Trip to Denver; CBs Sauce Gardner and Patrick Surtain II Are Thriving Outside

news

5 Players to Watch When Jets Try to Climb a Mile High at Denver on Sunday

Breece Hall Is One Smokin' Rookie on Offense; Williams Brothers Are Coming Off Bigtime Efforts at GB

news

What Is the Jets' Biggest Challenge at Denver on Sunday?

Broncos Defense Ranks No. 5 Against the Pass

news

Jets' Pass Rush Is Winning in Multiple Ways

DL John Franklin-Myers: 'We Are Just Playing Together and So Many Guys Are Involved'

news

Coordinator Brant Boyer Making Jets' Special Teams Extra Special

Calls Justin Hardee 'a Special Specialist' and Praises Will Parks' Energy

news

Inside the Numbers | Jets DL Quinnen Williams Achieving Liftoff

Fourth-Year Player Is on Pace to Lead League, Set Franchise Marks in Several Defensive Categories

news

Notebook | Jets 'Fully Expecting' Russell Wilson to Play Sunday in Denver

Garrett Wilson Preparing for Broncos DB Patrick Surtain II; C.J. Uzomah Producing Without the Ball

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Broncos - Friday

Jermaine Johnson (Ankle) Ruled Out for Second Straight Game

news

Robert Saleh: Elijah Moore Will Not Play Sunday at Broncos

Jets HC Says Second-Year Wideout Will Not Be Traded; Will Return to Team Activities Monday

news

Super Bowl Standout Dave Herman, Jets' Versatile O-Lineman, 'Great Teammate,' Dies at 81

Started RG for a Decade for Green & White Except for 2 Games at RT—the 1968 AFL Championship & Super Bowl III

news

Zach Wilson on Balancing Jets' Offense: 'We Adjust to What They're Giving Us'

QB: 'We Keep Encouraging' WR Elijah Moore While Offense Continues 'Learning and Growing'

Advertising