Jets Elevate TE Kenny Yeboah

Yeboah (6-4, 240) was elevated for last week's game at Green Bay and took 4 snaps on offense and 26 on special teams. The Jets also elevated him in their Week 2 win at Cleveland and took 2 snaps on offense as well as 23 on special teams. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2021. Yeboah appeared in 9 games last season and had 2 catches for 36 yards, both for first downs. Yeboah ranked fourth in the nation among tight ends with 65.5 receiving yards per game and 19.41 yards per receptions in 2020.