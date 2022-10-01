Jets Elevate T Grant Hermanns, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen from Practice Squad

The Jets have elevated T Grant Hermanns and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Hermanns (6-7, 300) was elevated from the practice squad the first two games of the season and took 5 snaps on special teams in Week 2 against the Browns. He signed with the Green & White in May 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue and was a final cut and then signed to the team's P-squad. Hermanns started all 33 games he played in college, all coming at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2020 and a team captain in 2019 and 2020.