Jets Elevate S Will Parks, QB Chris Streveler vs. Jaguars

Veteran Safety Started in Week 15 vs. Lions

Dec 22, 2022 at 04:17 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have elevated S Will Parks and QB Chris Streveler to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Jaguars. They will revert to the practice squad following the game.

Parks (6-1, 194) was released by the Jets last week. He was brought back to the practice squad and was elevated for last week's game against the Lions. He has played in 12 games this season and made 14 tackles, taking 116 snaps on defense and 136 on special teams. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016 out of Arizona, Parks has played in 87 games (21 starts) and registered 194 tackles and 4 interceptions.

Streveler (6-1, 216), who has spent this season on the practice squad after a stellar preseason, was elevated for the Week 8 game against the Patriots, but was inactive. He signed with the team on July 26 after a stint with the Cardinals in 2020. The former CFL Grey Cup champion played in 7 games in two seasons with Arizona, throwing for 141 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception while completing 68% of his passes.

