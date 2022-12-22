Jets Elevate S Will Parks, QB Chris Streveler vs. Jaguars

The Jets have elevated S Will Parks and QB Chris Streveler to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Jaguars. They will revert to the practice squad following the game.

Parks (6-1, 194) was released by the Jets last week. He was brought back to the practice squad and was elevated for last week's game against the Lions. He has played in 12 games this season and made 14 tackles, taking 116 snaps on defense and 136 on special teams. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016 out of Arizona, Parks has played in 87 games (21 starts) and registered 194 tackles and 4 interceptions.