Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden and DE Ronnie Blair

The Jets have elevated FB Nick Bawden and DE Ronnie Blair from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Bawden (6-2, 245) was elevated for last week's game against the Bills and took 2 snaps on offense in addition to 17 on special teams. He signed with the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 23 and was most recently with the Lions. He was waived on June 3. Originally Detroit's seventh-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State, Bawden missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL in OTAs and battled injuries in 2019 and 2020. He began his collegiate career as a quarterback, starting two games for the Aztecs, before switching to fullback after his freshman season. He helped block for the NCAA's leading rushers in back-to-back years in Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny, who each ran for more than 2,000 yards. Bawden also had 30 receptions, 240 yards and 1 touchdown.
Blair (6-4, 270) was elevated for last week's game against the Bills and had 4 tackles on 30 defense snaps. He signed with the Jets in June, was a final cut and then added to the practice squad. Waived by the 49ers in March, he was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round in 2016 out of Appalachian State. Blair has battled injuries throughout his NFL career, landing on injured reserve in 2017 and 2019. Blair has played 47 games (two starts) and recorded 88 tackles, 22 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, 27 QB hits, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.