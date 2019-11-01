DL Nathan Shepherd Returns to Roster, Jets Place Trenton Cannon on IR

The Jets activated DL Nathan Shepherd following his six-game suspension and placed RB Trenton Cannon on injured reserve.
Shepherd, the Jets' 2018 third-round pick, racked up 18 tackles last season, one tackle for loss and five quarterback hits. The 6'4", 315-pound Fort Hays State product returned to the team Monday.
Cannon played in four games this season and primarily serving as the team's kick returner, averaging 19.2 yards on five returns. The Virginia State product also tallied five special teams tackles. A 2018 sixth-round pick, the 5'11", 185-pound Cannon has tallied 38 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown.