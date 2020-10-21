Jets Designate CB Bryce Hall to Return to Practice

Rookie Fifth-Round Pick Led Nation with 24 PDs in 2018 

Oct 21, 2020 at 02:57 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZR53977-2020-cuts-1

The Jets have designated rookie CB Bryce Hall to return to practice.

Hall (6-1, 202) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list at the beginning of the season. He was the Green & White's fifth-round draft choice out of Virginia and he played in only six games for the Cavaliers in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury. He totaled 20 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 4 pass defenses. In 2018, he led nation with 24 PDs and was named All-America second team and All-ACC first team. Hall totaled 154 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 5 INT and 38 PDs in 42 games.

