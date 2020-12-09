Jets Designate CB Bless Austin, TE Trevon Wesco to Return to Practice 

The Jets have designated CB Bless Austin and TE Trevon Wesco to return to practice.
Austin (6-1, 198) sustained a neck injury in practice and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 21. He played in eight games (seven starts) and had 43 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble. A sixth-round pick in 2019, Austin has played in 15 games (13 starts) for the Green & White and totaled 68 tackles, 2 TFLs, 7 PDs and 2 FF.
Wesco (6-3, 267) sustained an ankle injury in practice and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 9. He primarily has served as a blocking tight end and fullback in his two-year career and has 3 catches for 52 yards in 24 games (3 starts). He's played 96 snaps in eight games this season.