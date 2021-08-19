Jets DE Carl Lawson Will Miss Season with Ruptured Achilles 

The Jets had four players sustain injuries during Thursday's practice with the Packers. Both DE Carl Lawson, who ruptured his Achilles, and S Zane Lewis, who tore his patella tendon/suffered a sprained MCL, will miss the 2021 season.

Lawson, who racked up 30 career sacks in 51 games over four season in Cincinnati, signed with the Jets in the offseason. He led all defensive linemen with 32 QB hits last season and his 54 hits the past two seasons trail only the Chargers' Joey Bosa among D-linemen.

A standout in camp, Lawson came around the edge on a pass play and worked his way around LT Elgton Jenkins before collapsing to the grass. Several teammates and Packers players immediately huddled around Lawson and he was carted off the field and did not return. Bryce Huff, who had a sack in last week's preseason game against the Giants, lined up in Lawson's spot for the remainder of practice.

Lewis, an Air Force product in his first year, was making the transition from cornerback to safety this summer.