Jets D-Line Look Ahead: Much Work to Do, Good Base to Do It With

'21: Lawson Takeoff Delayed Once the Jets hit the summer, Lawson started to show what he was bringing to the table as the top unrestricted free agency signing. "I'm a big Carl fan," Saleh said early in training camp. "He goes out there and he just wins. And he's an absolute problem for everyone." Then during a joint practice with the Packers on Aug. 19, Lawson was gone for the year with a ruptured Achilles tendon. It would be overkill to say Lawson's injury ruined the defense's season ahead, but no question the Jets' D-line fortunes swung high and low after that major setback, with injuries to Kyle Phillips and, in October, to starter Huff, plus Williams' late shoulder issue.

There were some solid individual highlights. Williams and Franklin-Myers shared the sack lead with six each, with Q getting Pro Bowl third-alternate recognition and JFM signing a contract extension and easily leading the defense in QB hurries for the second straight year. And Fatukasi unofficially topped the DL with fiery pregame talks and 10.5 tackles for loss/no gain. But as a unit, the DL was the first line of defense that was creased too often, with the defense finishing 29th in the NFL in rush yards yielded/game, 24th in yards/carry, 24th in sacks/pass attempt, 32nd in first downs allowed and 27th in third-down conversion rate allowed. Lots to work on but a good base to do it with.