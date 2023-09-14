Jets-Cowboys Game Preview | The Story Continues After Aaron Rodgers 

For nearly five months, the Jets' 2023 season was tied to a reinvigorated Aaron Rodgers and a second act in New York. Matched with one of the most talented rosters in football, Rodgers would play the lead role on a team destined to contend for the first time in recent memory. But four snaps (three plays) into his Jets' tenure, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon and his first season in New York was over.

Despite rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit and toppling the Bills in overtime on Xavier Gipson's 65-yard punt return, many pundits throughout the sports world have penned an end to the Jets' 23 chapter. The Jets have other ideas as they embark on their next 16 games, starting this weekend as they'll head to Texas as the biggest underdog in the NFL this weekend.

"I don't know why people are trying to put an obituary onto our team's name," HC Robert Saleh said. "Aaron is an unbelievable piece to this whole thing, and we love him, but I think there's 52 other guys in the locker room, plus the 16 practice squad guys, that believe that we can do a hell of a lot of good things here."

If there was ever a time for a team to feel sorry for itself, it was the Jets and it was Monday night against the Bills. Rodgers had vanished almost instantly, and they trailed, 13-3, at halftime to a good Bills team at halftime. In the previous 45 times the Jets had trailed by 10 points at half, their record was 3-42. But they rallied behind a suffocating defense that sacked Josh Allen 5 times and forced 4 turnovers from the Bills QB, Zach Wilson hit on 14-of-21 passes including a game-tying TD to stud receiver Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall had an amazing return to action with 127 yards on the ground and rookie UDFA Xavier Gipson ended festivities with only the third OT punt-return TD in league history.