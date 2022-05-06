Jets Claim OL Nate Herbig, Release OL Greg Van Roten

Former Philadelphia Eagle Played in 16 Games Last Season

May 06, 2022 at 02:40 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP21308775100541-herbig-thumb
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Jets have claimed OL Nate Herbig and released OL Greg Van Roten

Herbig (6-4, 334) played in 16 games (five starts) last season for the Eagles. He originally signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2019. He's appeared in 33 games (17 starts, 12 in 2020) and taken 1,377 snaps.

Van Roten (6-3, 305) appeared in 17 games for the Green & White in 2021 and started 10. He first signed with the Jets in 2020 and started 23 games over his two seasons with the team. He originally signed with the Packers in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Penn and played there two seasons. Van Roten also played with the Panthers (2017-19).

