Jets Claim OL Conor McDermott, Waive DL Bronson Kaufusi

McDermott appeared in eight games for Buffalo in 2017-19 and was inactive in each of the Bills' first four games this season. The 6'8", 305-pounder, a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in the 2017 Draft, played collegiately at UCLA and started his last two years for the Bruins at left tackle. After being a final cut of the Pats, he was claimed by the Bills on waivers.