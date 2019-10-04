Jets Claim OL Conor McDermott, Waive DL Bronson Kaufusi

The Jets have claimed OL Conor McDermott and waived veteran defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi.
McDermott appeared in eight games for Buffalo in 2017-19 and was inactive in each of the Bills' first four games this season. The 6'8", 305-pounder, a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in the 2017 Draft, played collegiately at UCLA and started his last two years for the Bruins at left tackle. After being a final cut of the Pats, he was claimed by the Bills on waivers.
In three games this season, the 6'6", 275-pound Kaufusi had three tackles and a half of a sack. Kaufusi suited up in six games for the Green & White the past two seasons and spend some time on the team's practice squad in 2018. Originally a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2017, the 28-year-old Kaufusi has appeared in eight career contests.