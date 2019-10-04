Jets Claim OL Conor McDermott, Waive DL Bronson Kaufusi

Oct 04, 2019 at 05:10 PM
The Jets have claimed OL Conor McDermott and waived veteran defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi.

McDermott appeared in eight games for Buffalo in 2017-19 and was inactive in each of the Bills' first four games this season. The 6'8", 305-pounder, a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in the 2017 Draft, played collegiately at UCLA and started his last two years for the Bruins at left tackle. After being a final cut of the Pats, he was claimed by the Bills on waivers.

In three games this season, the 6'6", 275-pound Kaufusi had three tackles and a half of a sack. Kaufusi suited up in six games for the Green & White the past two seasons and spend some time on the team's practice squad in 2018. Originally a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2017, the 28-year-old Kaufusi has appeared in eight career contests.

