Mack (6-1, 299) was most recently with the Seahawks but for less than a month. He first signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has had stints the Patriots, Broncos, Steelers and Ravens. He's appeared in 13 games as a rookie and has played in 25 career games (1 start). Mack has 17 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 4 QB hits while taking 338 defensive snaps. He's also taken 94 special teams snaps.