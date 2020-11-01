Jets-Chiefs 3 Takeaways: Offense Has Case of Déjà Vu in 35-9 Loss

Defense Can’t Stop KC QB Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce; Defending Champs 

Nov 01, 2020 at 06:50 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ3_0127-takeaways-thumb

Similar Struggles on Offense
It looked like Week 7 against the Bills all over again as the Jets offense was impressive early, but struggled in the second half in the team's 35-9 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, falling to 0-8 at the midway point of the season.

"It's obviously not where we wanted to be," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "I'm just like everybody else in the aspect of I'm doing this job to win, not to go out there and get my face stomped in. Just like all the rest of these guys in the locker room. We'll go back to work. On Monday, we'll get things corrected and when we start practice again, I expect that same energy and that's what I've seen week in and week out for the last two years. Guys come in to work and try to find a way to flip things."

The offense put together three consecutive scoring drives on its first three possessions, but settled for four field-goal attempts (one was blocked). The offense had 157 first-half yards and QB Sam Darnold completed 12 of 18 passes for 107 yards while the Jets controlled the time of possession -- 17:44 to 12:16. Denzel Mims had an impressive first half for the second straight game including a 27-yard grab on the sideline. He led the team again with 42 receiving yards on 2 catches while Braxton Berrios, who started for the injured Jamison Crowder (groin), led the team with 8 receptions (32 yards).

The Jets offense's third-down struggles continued and converted 17 % (2 of 12). The Jets didn't get a first down in the second half until late in the third quarter, but right after TE Chris Herndon fumbled on the next play and the Chiefs recovered on the Green & White's 42-yard line.

"Yeah, I mean, the first couple drives [of the second half] were three-and-out, which, obviously, isn't ideal and then we kind of got a rhythm going," Darnold said. "The fumble killed us, just momentum-wise and being able to get down the field. I think for us we were on a good drive there and I think if we, hopefully, score seven there it's a different ballgame. But instead they get the turnover and go down and score. It's something you can't do against a good Kansas City team. We've just got to play better in the second half."

Darnold, who took a hard hit from DT Tershawn Wharton on a 5-yard scramble in the fourth quarter, finished with 133 yards and completed 18 of his 30 attempts (60%).

"Yeah, it's fine," Darnold said of his shoulder. "It's not a great decision by me. It was third-and-forever and I tried to run for it. I have to get down, man. It's not a great decision, but it's feeling fine."

Gase added: "Obviously with what happened a few weeks back, we'll be doubling back on that and making sure that he is okay. We'll just keep a close eye on that one."

Game Photos | Jets at Chiefs

See Best Images from the Week 8 Game in Kansas City

E_SZP_2570
1 / 30
E_SZ3_0127
2 / 30
E_SZ3_0122
3 / 30
E_SZ3_0131
4 / 30
E_SZ3_0163
5 / 30
E_SZ3_0155
6 / 30
E_SZP_2668
7 / 30
E_SZ3_0494
8 / 30
E_SZP_2821
9 / 30
E_SZP_2793
10 / 30
E_SZP_2797
11 / 30
E_SZP_2857
12 / 30
E_SZP_3306
13 / 30
E_SZP_3321
14 / 30
E_SZP_3282
15 / 30
E_SZP_3607
16 / 30
E_SZP_3550
17 / 30
E_SZP_3583
18 / 30
E_SZP_3570
19 / 30
E_SZP_3585
20 / 30
E_SZP_3622
21 / 30
E_SZ3_0651
22 / 30
E_SZP_3933
23 / 30
E_A9201055
24 / 30
E_SZP_4031
25 / 30
E_SZP_4040
26 / 30
E_A9201061
27 / 30
E_A9201362
28 / 30
E_SZP_3643
29 / 30
E_A9201246
30 / 30

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Defense Didn't Have Answer for Mahomes
The Jets' defense didn't have an answer for the Chiefs' offense. QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 416 yards and 5 TDs while completing 73.8% of his passes (31 of 42) before Chad Henne took over in the fourth quarter. TE Travis Kelce led the Chiefs with 8 catches for 109 yards and 1 TD while Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman each had 30-plus-yard scores.

"We knew what kind of game it was going to be," Gase said. "A game where if we gave up yards, that wasn't our worry. We wanted to make them drive the length of the field and we wanted to try and avoid explosive plays. We gave up a couple, though. We were trying to shorten the game as much as possible. We were trying to box them a little bit, but it's easy to say, harder to do."

One week after holding the Bills to 27% (3 of 11) on third down, the Jets defense allowed the Chiefs to convert 54% (7 of 13). The defense did a good job against the run, holding the Chiefs to 50 yards on 20 attempts (2.5 average). Rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who entered the game the NFL's second leading rusher with 551 yards, had 6 carries for 21 yards (3.5 avg).

"I think we had good knock back, we set the force real well," DL John Franklin-Myers said. "We contained the quarterback in the pocket, so he didn't scramble. Those are the things we knew that we had to do. We just have to continue to get pressure on him in the pass game and make some plays."

Third Phase
Sergio Castillo, who kicked for Sam Ficken (groin) for the second-straight game, connected on 3 of 4 first-half attempts, converting from 39, 55 and 48 yards. The 55-yard field goal is the team's longest of the season.

"I was trying to help the team out," Castillo said. "I was just trying to focus on the process and my technique and just try to help the team out as much as possible to put those three points up on the board. Any way I can help the team out."

The Jets special teams, however, made two mishad two mishaps in the first half. Castillo had an opportunity to convert a field goal before the half, but Chiefs S Amani Watts came untouched and blocked the try. Late in the first quarter, rookie P Tommy Townsend hit WR Byron Pringle for a 13-yard pass. Mahomes hit WR Tyreek Hill the next play for a 36-yard TD to put the Chiefs up, 14-3.

"Just from the corner of my eye, as soon as I took that first step I kind of saw a little bit of red," Castillo said of the block. "Then we saw the film and the guy came through the right side. I think I have to do a better job, too, of being a little bit quicker on my get-off time. I have to do better on my part."

CB Pierre Desir, who was covering the Pringle on the fake punt, added: "That was one of those things that you have to be aware of. They like to run fakes and they just so happened to run it in that situation. Just have to clue in on those situations and play the ball better and get off the field."

Related Content

news

Adam Gase on Jets' 0-8 Start: 'It's Obvious We're Not Where We Wanted to Be'

Head Coach Said His Game Plan for a Win at KC Was 'Easier to Say, Harder to Do'
news

Sam Darnold: 'Everyone's Just Got to Do Their Job Better'

Another Quiet Second-Half Dooms the Jets at Kansas City
news

Jets' First Encounter with KC's Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Go As Planned

Green & White 'D' Holds Down the Running Game & Scrambling but Chiefs QB Still Launches 5 TD Passes
news

Jets Face Steep Hike If They Want to Topple the Chiefs in KC

With WRs Jamison Crowder & Breshad Perriman Out, Will QB Sam Darnold & Green & White Turn to the Run?
news

Jets Place S Bradley McDougald on Injured Reserve; Activate CB Arthur Maulet 

Green & White Sign Sergio Castillo to Active Roster; Elevate LB Bryce Hager, WR Jaleel Scott
news

Jets at Chiefs Game Preview: Seeking a Perfect Game Against the Defending Champions

Adam Gase on Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the Best Quarterback Guy That I've Ever Seen'
news

What Are the Jets Saying About Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense?

Adam Gase Compares Kansas City QB to Tom Brady, Peyton Manning; Marcus Maye Ready for Challenge Ahead
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Chiefs

The Green & White Defense Has a Tall Task Facing Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill & Co.
news

Inside the Numbers: La'Mical Perine's Jets Rookie Record Half

RB's 7 Chain-Moving First-Half Plays vs. Buffalo Are Even Better Than They First Appeared
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Chiefs - Friday

Jamison Crowder and Sam Ficken Doubtful for Sunday's Game vs. Kansas City
news

Sam Darnold Is Wary of Chiefs' 'Game-Wreckers'

After Watching His Dodgers Win World Series, Jets' QB Faces Super Bowl Champs 

Advertising