Jets-Chiefs 3 Takeaways: Offense Has Case of Déjà Vu in 35-9 Loss

Defense Didn't Have Answer for Mahomes

The Jets' defense didn't have an answer for the Chiefs' offense. QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 416 yards and 5 TDs while completing 73.8% of his passes (31 of 42) before Chad Henne took over in the fourth quarter. TE Travis Kelce led the Chiefs with 8 catches for 109 yards and 1 TD while Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman each had 30-plus-yard scores.

"We knew what kind of game it was going to be," Gase said. "A game where if we gave up yards, that wasn't our worry. We wanted to make them drive the length of the field and we wanted to try and avoid explosive plays. We gave up a couple, though. We were trying to shorten the game as much as possible. We were trying to box them a little bit, but it's easy to say, harder to do."

One week after holding the Bills to 27% (3 of 11) on third down, the Jets defense allowed the Chiefs to convert 54% (7 of 13). The defense did a good job against the run, holding the Chiefs to 50 yards on 20 attempts (2.5 average). Rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who entered the game the NFL's second leading rusher with 551 yards, had 6 carries for 21 yards (3.5 avg).

"I think we had good knock back, we set the force real well," DL John Franklin-Myers said. "We contained the quarterback in the pocket, so he didn't scramble. Those are the things we knew that we had to do. We just have to continue to get pressure on him in the pass game and make some plays."

Third Phase

Sergio Castillo, who kicked for Sam Ficken (groin) for the second-straight game, connected on 3 of 4 first-half attempts, converting from 39, 55 and 48 yards. The 55-yard field goal is the team's longest of the season.

"I was trying to help the team out," Castillo said. "I was just trying to focus on the process and my technique and just try to help the team out as much as possible to put those three points up on the board. Any way I can help the team out."

The Jets special teams, however, made two mishad two mishaps in the first half. Castillo had an opportunity to convert a field goal before the half, but Chiefs S Amani Watts came untouched and blocked the try. Late in the first quarter, rookie P Tommy Townsend hit WR Byron Pringle for a 13-yard pass. Mahomes hit WR Tyreek Hill the next play for a 36-yard TD to put the Chiefs up, 14-3.

"Just from the corner of my eye, as soon as I took that first step I kind of saw a little bit of red," Castillo said of the block. "Then we saw the film and the guy came through the right side. I think I have to do a better job, too, of being a little bit quicker on my get-off time. I have to do better on my part."