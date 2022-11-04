Jets-Bills Game Preview | Great Challenge Could Lead to Great Reward

The Jets might not have known what condition they'd be in when they entered the AFC East wringer of Weeks 8-11, home for the Patriots and Bills, then their bye week, then at New England. But they knew last week they could climb to 6-2 with a win over New England. And heading into Sunday, they know they could be either 6-3 or 5-4 going into their bye.

For a franchise that was a combined 11-36 before its previous six bye weeks, either record would be sweet for the Jets but 6-3 much more so considering how improved the Jets feel they are and where they want to be headed through the second half of the season. "We've set ourselves up," GM Joe Douglas said, "to have a good opportunity moving forward to have success."

All the Jets have to do to get to 6-3 is slug it out with burly 6-1 Buffalo for a victory after a hard-fought 60 minutes of football.

To help the Jets come back strong after last week's game, there will again be a noon fireworks display signaling all tailgaters that it's time to head into MetLife Stadium and be in their seats for the player introductions and the fan-led national anthem. Also this week before kickoff, the Navy SEALs' Parachute Team, a.k.a. the Leap Frogs, will perform a pregame jump.

Then it will be time for the AFC East foes to skirmish on the MetLife turf, with these areas impacting the course of the game.

Buffalo Strike Force

It's hard to know where to start to defend against the Bills. They're No. 1 in the NFL total yards and pass yards/game, second in points and first downs. Josh Allen's touchdown drive rate is a gaudy 34.3%, second only to Patrick Mahomes' 39.1%. And Allen has targets such as WR Stefon Diggs, third in receptions, second in yardage and tied for first in TD catches, plus Gabe Davis, the league leader for receivers with 5+ catches with an unreal 26.1 yards/catch.

Maybe the Jets D can make some headway with the running game. Except while the ranking are moderate, the Bills have three ballcarriers averaging 4.5 yards/carry or better in Devin Singletary, Allen and rookie James Cook. Then does Nyheim Hines fit in this week? Just arrived via trade from Indy, Hines is a strong runner/receiver/punt returner who last year as a Colt burned the Jets for 108 scrimmage yards on 10 touches. Will he play Sunday? How much?