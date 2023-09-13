Jets at Cowboys | 3 Things to Know for Week 2 

Cowboys Have Horses
Despite scoring 40 points against the Giants on "Sunday Night Football," the Cowboys only totaled 265 yards on offense, which is tied for 20th in the NFL after the Week 1. Dallas, however, has offensive firepower ,quarterbacked by Dak Prescott, who didn't have a good game last week. He threw for 143 yards, touchdowns and completed 54.2% of his passes.
Prescott has a strong supporting cast. The offensive line is led by two-time first-team All-Pro LT Tyron Smith and six-time first-team All-Pro RG Zack Martin. In the backfield, RB Tony Pollard ran for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was the only running back last season to eclipse 1,000 yards on fewer than 200 carries (193).
At WR, the Cowboys have depth with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks (acquired this offseason via trade), and Michael Gallup. Lamb's 107 receptions last season tied for fifth in the NFL and his 1,359 receiving yards ranked No. 6.
Ground Game
The Jets rank No. 4 in the NFL in rushing yards after Week 1. The team totaled 172 yards behind Breece Hall's 10 carries for 127 yards. The Green & White pace the league with 6.1 yards per carry and 5.42 yards after contact per rush.
The tight ends helped spring the Jets running backs as second-year player Jeremy Ruckert led all TEs with an 89.5 run-block grade last week and Tyler Conklin ranked No. 5 with an 81.1 grade.
The Cowboys defense allowed 108 yards on the ground to the Giants last Sunday, but finished No. 22 last season in rush defense (129.3 yds/game).
Bookends
The Cowboys have one of the best bookend pass rushers in the NFL. Micah Parsons, the No. 12 overall pick in 2021, has been named a first-team All-Pro each of his first two seasons. The Penn State product had 13 sacks as a rookie and 13.5 last season. Opposite him is Demarcus Lawrence, who had 6 sacks in the 2022 season.
Dallas has talent across the defensive line and totaled 7 sacks in Week 1.
"Our defensive pass rush, as far as pass attempts, 75% of the attempts were under pressure," Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said. "That's a huge win in that area. Obviously a big part of setting the tempo and you could see this building for the last three years."
Lawrence added: "I definitely feel like we put the league on notice. We're for real, we're coming."