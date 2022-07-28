Jets Announce UNITED24 as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

The New York Jets have donated $100,000 to the needs of Ukraine via UNITED24. The donation is part of the organization's $1 million commitment, to be split between various organizations, meant to help aid the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Previous donations of $100,000 were given to Plast Scouting (April), Razom for Ukraine (May) and the Ukrainian National Women's League of America (June).

UNITED24 Ambassador Elina Svitolina received a check for $100,000 from the Johnson Family during charity matches in Krakow, featuring the number one women's singles tennis player in the world, Iga Swiatek. Elina shared her impressions: "On behalf of all the team at UNITED24, I want to thank the Johnson Family for this significant contribution and touching gesture. Ukraine has received money for important medical equipment such as (ALV) devices for children and a strong statement of support in the fifth month of a full-scale invasion. The war is not over, and together we keep on fighting and doing the best we can".

The events in Ukraine are personal to the Johnson family and the New York Jets. Suzanne Johnson, wife of Jets Chairman, Robert Wood Johnson, grew up in a Ukrainian neighborhood in New York and is from a family of immigrants. Her mother, Marie, was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents while her father, Stefan Ircha, was born in Ternopil, Ukraine, and immigrated to the United States after WWII.

The Johnson family, including their sons Brick and Jack, wanting to honor their heritage, recently traveled to Poland to meet with Ukrainian refugees and understand firsthand how the unprovoked invasion has impacted their lives. As the family prepared for their trip, Brick Johnson, while watching Wimbledon, saw Iga Swiatek, announce a charity tennis exhibition in Poland during the time the family would be visiting. Inspired by both Swiatek's play and her passion for Ukraine, Brick and Jack attended the exhibition and presented the donation of $100,000 to UNITED24.

These funds will be directed to support children's hospitals in Ukraine, namely for the procurement of pediatric artificial lung ventilation (ALV) devices.