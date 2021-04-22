Jets Announce Robust NFL Draft Lineup on Team's Platforms

In anticipation of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jets have announced a diverse lineup of platforms for fans to follow all things draft related, including the team's second Virtual Draft Party presented by Verizon.

Jets fans can watch the 2021 NFL Draft, which will be held in Cleveland, OH, on Thursday April 29-Saturday May 1. The draft, televised on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, begins with Thursday's Round 1 (8 p.m), followed by Friday's Rounds 2 & 3 (7 p.m.) and then Saturday's Rounds 4-7 (noon).

Jets Virtual Draft Party Presented by Verizon

The Jets will host their second Virtual NFL Draft Party presented by Verizon on Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m. Streaming on NYJets.com, the Jets Mobile App, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Roku, and FireTV, the party will feature appearances from Jets GM Joe Douglas, HC Robert Saleh, DT Quinnen Williams, LT Mekhi Becton and Jets Legend Mark Sanchez.

The team's Draft Party will be hosted by Jets Legend Nick Mangold and Team Reporter Olivia Landis. Fans will have a chance to ask questions of the host and will be highlighted throughout the event. This year's Draft Party is supported by the Daily News, Dell Technologies, SAP & Pepsi. Visit NYJets.com/draftparty for updated information.

Jets Overtime Delivered by Dunkin'

Streaming live 10 minutes following the Jets' final selection each day of the Draft, Jets Overtime will be available on NYJets.com, the Jets Mobile App, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Roku, and FireTV. Host Eric Allen will be joined by Jets Legends Anthony Becht and Erik Coleman to recap every selection and to preview what's ahead. Fans will hear from the new Jets for the first time and also find out why the selections were made from team personnel.

Dunkin' Delivers Jets Draft Sweepstakes

To celebrate this year's Draft, the Jets and Dunkin' are delivering you everything you need for gamedays at MetLife Stadium this season. Fans can enter for a chance to win Free Dunkin' Coffee for a Year, 4 2021 Jets Season Tickets (with 1 Gameday Parking Pass), 4 Replica Jets Jerseys and 4 2021 Jets New Era Draft Caps. To enter, visit NYJets.com/dunkindraft.

Jets Nation Draft Day Special Delivered by Dunkin'

Tune in to SNY Thursday night at 7 p.m. for a comprehensive look into the players the Jets may be targeting in the 2021 NFL Draft. Then SNY will offer recaps on both Friday (12 a.m.) and Sunday (6 p.m.) as well. Former Jets will headline SNY's extensive NFL Draft Coverage. Bart Scott, Braylon Edwards, Leger Douzable and Jamaal Westerman will all provide analysis of the Jets picks and breakdown the impact on the 2021 NFL season. Additionally, draft Analysts Rich Cirminiello and Connor Rogers will provide inside analysis on the players the Jets are targeting the most. Reporter Jeane Coakley will have interviews with Coach Saleh, GM Joe Douglas and the Jets draft picks. For more information, visit. sny.tv/jets.

Jets Fans Inner Circle

As they did in 2019, the NFL will once again be hosting live fans in the "inner-circle" in front of the Draft Stage. The Jets are sending 12 diehard Jets fans to represent the Green & White in the team's designated section. These fans include long-tenured Season Ticket Holders, members of the Jets Fan Hall of Fame, and the 2020 Jets Fan of the Year. Each inner-circle fan is receiving Jets swag and an official Jets New Era Draft Cap.

2021 Jets Draft-A-Thon

As part of the 2021 NFL Draft, the NFL will bring fans, players, clubs, influencers, and partners together to drive awareness and support for pandemic recovery among our hardest hit communities. This two-day live streaming event starts April 29 at 7:30pm. Visit NFL.com/DraftAThon to watch and find out how you can join the NFL's pandemic recovery efforts.

Official Jets Podcast Draft Series Presented by Pepsi

Hosts Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen will be joined by Jets Legends Anthony Becht and Erik Coleman following the first two nights of the NFL Draft and then the quartet will deliver a 2021 Draft recap Saturday evening. The final word from each day of the NFL Draft will broadcast from One Jets Drive as the team's official podcast is available on NYJets.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Sound Cloud. Click here to listen.

Jets Draft Countdown Series Delivered by Dunkin'

Prior to the Jets Virtual Draft Party, the Jets Draft Countdown Series will air all four of its installments from 5-7 p.m. on NYJets.com. Throughout the month of April, the Jets 360 team previewed Draft Weekend with The Athletic's Dane Brugler, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, Judy Battista, Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis and more. Jets Legends Anthony Becht and Erik Coleman provided analysis of the team's changing landscape and what's to come with 10 selections.

For a one-stop shop from now through the draft for the latest news, videos, interviews, photos and more, visit NYJets.com/draft.