Jets Announce 2021 Game Initiatives & Giveaways

On Wednesday, the Jets announced their game initiatives and giveaway schedule for the 2021-22 season.

Beginning this weekend at the 2021 home opener, with the team welcoming back fans to MetLife Stadium for the first time since 2019, the Jets will host a different game initiatives and provide a number of free giveaways throughout the season.

The schedule features several league-wide celebrations, including Crucial Catch presented by Atlantic Health System on October 3, Salute to Service on November 14, My Cause, My Cleats on December 5 and Inspire Change on January 2. The team will also pay tribute to the 2021 Army vs Navy Football game on December 12, as the storied matchup is held for the first time at MetLife Stadium the day prior on December 11.

Fans can expect to see these initiatives activated throughout MetLife Stadium on gamedays with pregame activations, in-Stadium signage, and various promotional platforms including original content across Jets digital properties.