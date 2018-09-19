Jets and Gatorade Name Rich DeJesus of Brentwood High School Coach of the Week

Sep 19, 2018 at 06:59 AM

The New York Jets have named Rich DeJesus of Brentwood High School in Brentwood, NY, this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award presented by Gatorade. Through Gatorade's partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school's football program has doubled to $2,000. Coach DeJesus will receive a Gatorade kit, containing a cooler, fuel bars, Gatorade powder mix, squeeze bottles and much more. Along with this award, Brentwood High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2019 New York Jets 7on7 Tournament. In addition, he is invited to watch the New York Jets play the Green Bay Packers on December 23rd from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, where he will be presented with a certificate and an award ball.

In its 23rd year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach DeJesus graduated from Connetquot High School where he played football lining up at wide receiver, tight end and defensive end before graduating in 2003. DeJesus went on to attend SUNY Cortland, where he played four years at defensive end. DeJesus began coaching football in 2008. In 2012, DeJesus was appointed to the Brentwood High School coaching staff. In 2017, DeJesus was named head coach of the Brentwood High School football program. In addition to his coaching duties, DeJesus teaches physical education at Brentwood South and Brentwood West middle schools.

On Saturday, September 15th, the Brentwood Indians beat the Commack Cougars 32-29, taking their record to 1-1. The Indians face the Central Islip Musketeers on Saturday, September 22nd at 1:30 p.m.

Week 1: Chet Parlavecchio Jr. – New Providence High School – New Providence, NJ
Week 2: Greg Sirico – Warwick Valley High School – Warwick, NY

Related Content

news

Will the Jets Target Offense in the First 3 Rounds of the NFL Draft?

GM Joe Douglas Has 10 Picks in 2021 NFL Draft and 5 Picks in Rounds 1-3
news

Jets Draft Preview | Alabama's Landon Dickerson and Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey Could Be First Two Centers Taken

Josh Myers Followed Nick Mangold's Collegiate Path at Ohio State
news

DT Sheldon Rankins: 'We Will Be Able to Turn This Thing Around'

Free-Agent Signing Gives Jets Depth and Versatility in Getting After the QB
news

Where Are They Now: Mark Smolinski

Catch Up with the Former Fullback
news

Jets Draft Preview | Trevon Moehrig Could Be the Only Rd. 1 Safety

Hot-and-Cold Day 2 Prospects Include Oregon's Jevon Holland and Andre Cisco of Syracuse and NYC
news

Notebook | No Surprise, Jets Scouts Are Excited About the Draft

Jay Mandolesi and Dom Green Worked Through Pandemic's New Reality
news

Jets DL Vinny Curry: 'I've Seen This Ship Before...I Wanted to Be Aboard'

Recently Signed Unrestricted FA Believes Green & White Defensive Line 'Could Be Something Special'
news

Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Has Joe Douglas Adding QB,  Playmaker & Protection

Pro Football Focus, Yahoo Have Green & White Adding to Secondary with Pick No. 23
news

What Intrigues You About the Jets' Second Pick in Round 1?

GM Joe Douglas Has 10 Picks in 2021 NFL Draft
news

Jets Draft Preview | Green & White Have the Capital to Add Quality at Linebacker

Jets Need More Depth for the Shift to 4-3 Defense
news

Inside the Numbers: How 1st-Round QBs Stack Up Since 2010

Jets at No. 2 Overall Need a Signal-Caller Who's a High Flyer, not a Low Hanger
news

Jets Sign Free Agent O-Lineman Corey Levin

Tennessee 6th-Rounder Played for Titans in '18, Then Spent Time on Denver, Chicago & New England Rosters
Advertising