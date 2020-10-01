Jets Activate WR Jeff Smith from IR; Sign CB Javelin Guidry

The Jets have activated WR Jeff Smith from injured reserve and signed CB Javelin Guidry to the active roster. The team released QB Mike White and CB Nate Hairston. The Green & White also elevated WR Lawrence Cager and CB Lamar Jackson from the practice squad for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

Smith (6-1, 195) sustained a shoulder injury in a 7-on-7 period in training camp when he caught a pass and landed awkwardly. He's in his second season with the Jets and received first-team reps in training camp. Smith originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College and spent most of the 2018 on the practice squad, was activated for Week 15 at Baltimore, but hurt his ankle in that game and was placed on IR.

Guidry (5-9, 191) signed as an undrafted free agent this year and spent training camp with the Jets before he was released and signed to the practice squad. He played in 38 games at Utah and totaled 82 tackles, 3 INTs and 19 PDs. He ran the second-best 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine at 4.29 seconds, .02 seconds slower than Raiders WR Henry Ruggs, who was selected No. 12 overall.

White (6-5, 218) spent the summer with the Jets and was cut before signing to the practice squad. He was then signed to the active roster Sept. 12. White spent the majority of last season on the Jets practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal Dec. 30.

Hairston was a final cut and re-signed to the active roster Sep. 7 when the Jets placed a handful of players on injured reserve. He played 11 games (6 starts) for the Green & White last season and had 24 tackles, 1 interception and 3 pass defenses. Hairston, a fifth-round pick in 2017, played in 27 games (11 starts) and totaled 59 tackles, 1 INT and 6 PD with Indianapolis.

Cager (6'5, 220) was called up last week against the Colts and had 2 receptions for 37 yards. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent May 6 and came on strong towards the end of training camp but was cut before signing to the Jets' practice squad the next day. He had 476 yards and 4 TDs on 33 receptions last season at Georgia as a graduate transfer. Cager began his collegiate career at Miami and played as a freshman in '15, lost '16 to an ACL injury, then had 16 catches for 237 yards and 3 TDs in '17 and 21-374-6 in '18.