Jets Activate RB Tevin Coleman, TE Jeremy Ruckert

The Jets have placed RB Tevin Coleman and TE Jeremy Ruckert on the added roster.
Coleman (6-1, 210) re-signed with the Jets in March and was placed on active/NFI July 26. He ranked second on the team last season, his first with the Green & White, with 356 rushing yards and 84 carries (4.2 avg). He also had 11 receptions. Originally a third-round pick of the Falcons in 2015, he played in Atlanta four seasons before joining San Francisco (2019-10). In 89 career games, Coleman has totaled 4,566 yards from scrimmage and 36 TDs while averaging 5.0 yards per touch.
Ruckert (6-5, 249), the team's third-round draft pick in 2022 out of Ohio State, had been dealing with a foot injury. He had his best year with the Buckeyes in 2021, totaling 26 receptions for 309 receiving yards. The Lindenhurst, NY native, totaled 54 catches, 615 yards and 12 TDs in 26 games in Columbus.