Jets Activate LB Jarrad Davis, Release S Jarrod Wilson

Green & White Also Sign LB Noah Dawkins to Active Roster; Elevate QB Josh Johnson, DE Jabari Zuniga 

Oct 30, 2021 at 04:03 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

j-davis-activate-E_SA103017

The Jets have activated LB Jarrad Davis from injured reserve and released S Jarrod Wilson. The team has also signed LB Noah Dawkins to the active roster and elevated QB Josh Johnson and DE Jabari Zuniga from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Bengals. 

Davis (6-1, 245) was designated to return to practice earlier this week. He sustained an ankle injury against the Packers in training camp and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 1. Davis, who signed with the Green & White in the offseason after four seasons in Detroit, played in 14 games (4 starts) for the Lions in 2020 and had 46 tackles (1 tackle for loss), 0.5 sacks and 2 FF. A first-round pick in 2017 out of Florida, he has 305 career tackles, 19 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 7 FF and 9 pass defenses. 

Wilson (6-2, 210) appeared in four games this season with the Jets and had 9 tackles and 1 TFL. A Michigan product, Wilson originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 and has 197 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles in 79 games (32 starts).

Dawkins (6-1, 215) was also elevated for last week's game against the Patriots and had 2 tackles on 14 snaps. He also had 16 special teams snaps. Dawkins signed with the team's practice squad Oct. 9 after he was a final cut in September. He spent time on the Jets' P-squad last season before being elevated to the active roster in December and taking 50 special teams snaps. He also played in 10 games for the Buccaneers in 2019.

Johnson (6-3, 219) was signed to the Jets' practice squad Sept. 1 after signing with the team in August. He completed 7-of-8 passes in the Green & White's preseason finale for 73 yards and 1 TD for a 144.3 rating. He has made 16 previous stops in the NFL before joining the Jets with 13 different NFL franchises, including his most recent stay with San Francisco last season where he overlapped with Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Johnson has appeared in 33 regular-season contests and made eight starts.

Zuniga (6-3, 264) was a final cut and re-added to the practice squad Sept. 2. Drafted by the Jets in the third round in 2020 out of Florida, he played in 8 games his rookie season and had 5 tackles. Zuniga, who was slowed in training camp with a knee injury, appeared in 42 games (27 starts) for the Gators and totaled 118 tackles, 34.5 TFLs and 18.5 sacks.

Related Content

news

Jets-Bengals Game Preview | QB Down, but General Could Be Up

LB C.J. Mosely Likely to Play Against Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase
news

Will the Jets Find First-Quarter Fortune Against the Bengals?

Green & White Close Out Season Slate vs. New England in Week 7 
news

5 Jets to Watch When Bengals Return to MetLife for 1st Time Since 2016

Mike White Gets the QB Start; CBs Bryce Hall & Brandin Echols Will Be Tested by Joe Burrow-to-Ja'Marr Chase
news

Notebook | Availability of Jets WR Corey Davis 'Not Looking Good' Sunday Vs. Bengals

3 Players Ruled Out; George Fant, Mike White Channeling Western Kentucky Chemistry
news

Jets QB Mike White's Aims in First Pro Start: 'Do My Job, Help This Team Win'

Backup 'Persevered, Worked My Tail Off, Put Myself in This Situation' to Get Starting Nod Sunday vs. Bengals
news

Inside the Numbers | Large Jets Losses Followed by Surprising Jets Wins

New England Was 'One of Those Dog Days in the NFL' but Green & White Can Still Woof vs. Bengals
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Bengals - Friday

WR Corey Davis (Hip) Doubtful for Sunday's Game
news

Joe Flacco: 'I See Myself Playing Here at Some Point'

With Rookie QB Zach Wilson Out 2-4 Weeks, Veteran QB Returns to the Jets 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Bengals - Thursday

WR Corey Davis (Hip) & C.J. Mosley (Hamstring) Both Limited Participants
news

View From Jets D-Line: 'The Team Goes as We Go'

John Franklin-Myers and Folorunso Fatukasi Eager to Get After the Bengals
news

Where Are They Now: Matt Monger

Catch Up with the Former Linebacker from Oklahoma State
Advertising