Jets Activate LB Hamsah Nasirildeen Off Injured Reserve; Place DL Bryce Huff on IR

The Jets have activated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen off injured reserve and placed DL Bryce Huff on IR. The team also elevated QB Josh Johnson and DL Jabari Zuniga from the practice squad to the active roster for the team's game against the Colts.

Nasirildeen (6-3, 215), a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Florida State, was designated to return to practice earlier this week. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 5. He's has taken 49 snaps on defense and 71 on special teams through the first four games. A safety in college, he started 17 games in three seasons for the Seminoles (but only two games after missing seven games in 2020 rehabbing an injured knee) with 233 tackles and 4 interceptions for his career. He was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019.

Huff (6-3, 255) missed last week's game against Cincinnati because of a back injury. He has 10 tackles, 2 sacks, and 7 QB hits in 6 games this season on 254 defense snaps (57%). He also took an additional 70 on special teams. Huff originally signed with the Green & White in May 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie, totaling 16 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 QBH and 1 pass defense.

Johnson (6-3, 219) was elevated for last week's game against the Bengals and took five snaps (completed 2 of 4 pass attempts). He signed to the Jets' practice squad Sept. 1 after signing with the team in August. He completed 7-of-8 passes in the Green & White's preseason finale for 73 yards and 1 TD for a 144.3 rating. He has made 16 previous stops in the NFL before joining the Jets with 13 different NFL franchises, including his most recent stay with San Francisco last season where he overlapped with Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Johnson has appeared in 33 regular-season contests and made eight starts.