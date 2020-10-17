Jets Activate LB Blake Cashman, WR Vyncint Smith from Injured Reserve

The Jets have activated LB Blake Cashman and WR Vyncint Smith from injured reserve and released S Marqui Christian. The team also elevated QB Mike White from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 6 matchup against the Dolphins in South Florida.

Cashman (6-1, 237) was designated to return to practice Oct. 7 after he was placed on injured reserve Sept. 15. The second-year linebacker, who exited the season opener in the first quarter with a groin injury, had 40 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass defense as a rookie last season in seven games (five starts) before he was placed injured reserve (shoulder).

Smith (6-3, 202) was designated to return to practice Oct. 7 after he was placed on IR Sept. 7 with a core injury. He caught 17 passes for 225 yards last season in 13 games (4 starts) after the Jets signed him from the Texans practice squad. Smith also returned 10 kicks and averaged 29.9 yards per return.

Christian (5-11, 207) signed with Jets Sept. 23 and played in one game. He signed with the Bears in August and was placed on the reserve/suspended list on Sept. 5 before he signed with Chicago's practice squad on Sept. 21.Christian has 83 career tackles, the majority coming in 2018-19 with the Rams.