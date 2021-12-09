Jets Activate Keelan Cole from Reserve/Covid-19 List

Veteran WR Has 299 Yards in 7 Games This Season

Dec 09, 2021 at 12:17 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ2_1301-cole-thumb

The Jets have activated WR Keelan Cole off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cole (6-1, 194) missed last week's game against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium. In his first year with the Green & White, he has 19 receptions, 299 yards and 0 TDs in 7 games. He's taken 338 snaps (50%). Cole first signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017. He played in 64 games (23 starts) over the course of four seasons in Jacksonville, totaling 159 receptions, 2,242 yards and 12 TDs. He also returned punts and kicks, including a 91-yard punt return touchdown in 2020.

