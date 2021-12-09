Jets Activate Keelan Cole from Reserve/Covid-19 List

Cole (6-1, 194) missed last week's game against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium. In his first year with the Green & White, he has 19 receptions, 299 yards and 0 TDs in 7 games. He's taken 338 snaps (50%). Cole first signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017. He played in 64 games (23 starts) over the course of four seasons in Jacksonville, totaling 159 receptions, 2,242 yards and 12 TDs. He also returned punts and kicks, including a 91-yard punt return touchdown in 2020.