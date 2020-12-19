Jets Activate K Sam Ficken from Injured Reserve

The Jets have activated K Sam Ficken from injured reserve. The team also elevated LB Noah Dawkins, LB Sharif Finch and DL Tanzel Smart from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Ficken (6-1, 192) was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 24 with a groin injury. He's made 9 of 10 field-goal attempts and 8 of 10 extra points. For his career, Ficken has connected on 72.1% of his field goals (31 of 43) and 88.2% of his extra points (45 of 51).

Dawkins (6-1, 215) was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 22. He originally was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel in 2019. Dawkins was waived later that training camp and signed with Cincinnati's practice squad before the Buccaneers signed him to their active roster. He played in 10 games with Tampa Bay and was waived Sept. 5.

Finch (6-4, 250) was signed to the Jets practice squad on Nov. 3 after he was released from the Bears P-squad on Oct 23. In 2018 he signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Temple and played in 23 games for Tennessee over two seasons. He totaled 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 40 tackles. Finch then had stints with the Bengals (2019) and Raiders (2020).