Jets Activate K Sam Ficken from Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate LB Noah Dawkins, LB Sharif Finch and DL Tanzel Smart from Practice Squad 

Dec 19, 2020 at 04:14 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZP_1593-ficken-thumb

The Jets have activated K Sam Ficken from injured reserve. The team also elevated LB Noah Dawkins, LB Sharif Finch and DL Tanzel Smart from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Ficken (6-1, 192) was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 24 with a groin injury. He's made 9 of 10 field-goal attempts and 8 of 10 extra points. For his career, Ficken has connected on 72.1% of his field goals (31 of 43) and 88.2% of his extra points (45 of 51).

Dawkins (6-1, 215) was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 22. He originally was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel in 2019. Dawkins was waived later that training camp and signed with Cincinnati's practice squad before the Buccaneers signed him to their active roster. He played in 10 games with Tampa Bay and was waived Sept. 5.

Finch (6-4, 250) was signed to the Jets practice squad on Nov. 3 after he was released from the Bears P-squad on Oct 23. In 2018 he signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Temple and played in 23 games for Tennessee over two seasons. He totaled 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 40 tackles. Finch then had stints with the Bengals (2019) and Raiders (2020).

Smart (6-1, 295) signed with the Green & White's practice squad Oct. 14 and was elevated for the Week 9 game against the Patriots. Before that, he was most recently with the Browns P-squad after stints with the Rams (2017-19) and Bills (2020). He was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2017 and has totaled 20 tackles in 31 games.

Related Content

news

Jets at Rams Game Preview: Aaron Donald & Quinnen Williams Could Stand Out In LA

Jets DT Has Had Some Impressive Moments His Sophomore Campaign 
news

Jets to Be Without DT Folorunso Fatukasi on Sunday at Rams

Adam Gase Says Jalen Ramsey Has a 'Richard-Sherman-Type Feel' in Terms of Knowledge  
news

Who Has Been the Most Unsung Player on the Jets This Season? 

LB Neville Hewitt Leads the Green & White in Tackles
news

Jets' Adam Gase: If Rams DL Aaron Donald Isn't the Best in the NFL, He's Top 3 

QB Sam Darnold, RB Frank Gore Give Props to Former Defensive Player of the Year
news

Frank Bush Pivots and Is Readies His Defense to Take On the Rams

Jet's Interim DC Says Marcus Maye Is 'One of the Best Safeties in the League'
news

Inside the Numbers: Jets DL Quinnen Williams Continues 2nd-Year Surge

'Q' Tops Multiple Categories Among Green & White Defenders; Aaron Donald's Rams Up Next
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Rams - Friday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) Questionable for the Rams Game
news

The Jets and the Dress for Success Non-Profit Join Forces in Support of Women

27 Women Who Work for the Green & White Share Their Expertise
news

Sam Darnold, 'Tough as They Come,' Fearlessly Preps for Jets' Final 3 Games

Quarterback Says of Sunday's Challenge at L.A. Rams: 'We're Excited for the Opportunity'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Rams - Thursday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) Was Limited After Missing Practice Wednesday
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Rams

Mekhi Becton Could Face Aaron Donald; Sam Darnold Will Have to Be Wary of Jalen Ramsey

Advertising