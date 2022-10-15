Transactions

Jets Activate DE Vinny Curry from IR, Release TE Lawrence Cager

Green & White Elevate T Mike Remmers, TE Kenny Yeboah for Sunday’s Game vs. Packers

Oct 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM
The Jets have activated DE Vinny Curry from injured reserve and released TE Lawrence Cager. The Green & White also called up OL Mike Remmers and TE Kenny Yeboah for Sunday's game at Green Bay.

Curry (6-3, 279), who was placed on injured reserve Sept. 1 with a hamstring injury, returned to practice Oct. 5. He signed with the Green & White in March of 2021 and was placed on the reserve/NFI list on Aug. 24, which ended his season. Curry then re-signed with the Jets this past offseason. Originally a second-round pick out of Marshall in 2012, he spent eight of his first nine years with Philadelphia and one season with Tampa Bay in 2018. Curry, who is from Neptune, NJ, has played in 123 regular-season games in his career with 28 starts and has totaled 32.5 sacks, 92 QB hits and 194 tackles.

Cager (6-5, 220) originally signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent wide receiver out of Georgia in May 2020. He signed a reserve/future deal in January and transitioned to tight end. He was active Week 1 against Baltimore and was targeted once.

Remmers (6-5, 301) signed with the Jets practice squad Sept. 27. He played in four games with the Chiefs last season and started in two. He originally signed with the Broncos in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State, but made his first active roster in 2013 with the Chargers. He then spent three seasons with Carolina (2014-16), two with the Vikings (2017-18), one with the Giants (2019) before the last two with the Chiefs. He's played at LT, RT and RG in 96 games (90 starts) and taken 6,027 offensive snaps. Remmers also has appeared in 351 special teams snaps.

Yeboah (6-4, 240) was elevated for the Jets' Week 2 win at Cleveland and took 2 snaps on offense as well as 23 on special teams. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2021. Yeboah appeared in 9 games last season and had 2 catches for 36 yards, both for first downs. Yeboah ranked fourth in the nation among tight ends with 65.5 receiving yards per game and 19.41 yards per receptions in 2020.

