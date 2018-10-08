Jets Activate CB Rashard Robinson, Release J.J. Wilcox

Robinson served a four-game NFL suspension to start the season and practiced with the team last week on a roster exemption. The LSU product was originally a fourth-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2016 before he was traded to the Jets last October. The 6'2", 177-pounder has started in 28 games and recorded two interceptions as well as 15 pass defenses.

Wilcox joined the Jets in the June and the sixth-year veteran played in five games this season and totaled three tackles. A third-round pick of Dallas in the 2013 draft, Wilcox played with the Cowboys for four seasons and went to the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in March 2017. He was traded to the Steelers at the start of the '17 season and played last year in Pittsburgh. The Steelers released him in April.