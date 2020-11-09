Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall, Place TE Trevon Wesco on Injured Reserve

Green & White Also Signed QB Mike White; Elevated TE Ross Travis and DL Tanzel Smart for Week 9 vs. Patriots

Nov 09, 2020 at 04:05 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ1_0853-transactions-thumb

The Jets have activated CB Bryce Hall to the active roster, signed QB Mike White to the active roster and placed TE Trevon Wesco on injured reserve. The team has also called up TE Ross Travis and DL Tanzel Smart from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 9 matchup against the Patriots.

Hall (6-1, 202) was designated to return to practice Oct. 21 after he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list at the beginning of the season. He was the Green & White's fifth-round draft choice out of Virginia and he played in only six games for the Cavaliers in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury. Last season, Hall totaled 20 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 4 pass defenses. In 2018, he led nation with 24 PDs and was named All-America second team and All-ACC first team. In 42 games at UVA, Hall registered 154 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 5 INT and 38 PDs

White (6-5, 218) started the season on the practice squad, was signed to the active roster for the first three games and was released Oct. 1 before he re-signed to the P-squad Oct. 5. He was then called up for the Jets' Week 5 and 6 games against the Cardinals and Dolphins before he was cut and re-signed to the practice squad.

Wesco (6-3, 267), who has played in all eight games this season, sustained an ankle injury last week in practice. He primarily has served as a blocking tight end and fullback in his two-year career and has 3 catches for 52 yards in 24 games (3 starts).

Travis (6-6, 248), a former Penn State basketball player, spent training camp with the Jets after the team claimed him last December. He signed with the Chiefs practice squad in 2015 as an undrafted free agent and spent two seasons on and off Kansas City's roster. Travis signed with the Colts in 2017 and was waived last December. He has 14 receptions for 142 yards in 24 games (7 starts).

Smart (6-1, 295) signed with the Green & White's practice squad Oct. 14. Before that, he was most recently with the Browns P-squad after stints with the Rams (2017-19) and Bills (2020). He was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2017 and has totaled 20 tackles in 31 games.

