Jets Own No. 4, No. 10 Overall Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Jets' 2022 draft picture is shaping up and GM Joe Douglas enters the offseason with two top-10 picks and four selections in the top 38. The Green & White own the No. 4 overall pick, their own selection, and No. 10 overall, which they received from Seattle as part of the 2020 trade that sent S Jamal Adams to the 'Hawks.

In the second round, the team has the 35th and 38th overall selections, the first again their own choice in Round 2. and the second pick coming from Carolina in the trade package obtained for Sam Darnold. The four selections in the first 38 picks of the draft marks the franchise's third draft with four selections in the top 40 since 1970.

"I'm excited about all of it," head coach Robert Saleh said following the season finale at Buffalo. "Just the overall self scout, going back and evaluating our guys and trying to pinpoint where these young guys can get better, getting back some guys like [Mekhi] Becton and getting them involved. Obviously whether it's free agency or the draft, you're always excited about that, but there are so many things that we have to do aside from those four players.

"Those four players won't make or break next year. It's going to be a collective effort in regard to coaches, scheme, the players that are here now and coming later. It's like I said, every decision we make, whether it's draft picks, free agency or scheme, it's going to be with closing this gap. It's obviously something we always look forward to with regard to the offseason."