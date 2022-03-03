Will the Jets' Own Free Agents Stay or Will They Go?

The NFL's free agency and trading period begins in two weeks, on Wednesday, March 16. That means the Jets and 31 other teams must decide not only which players they will try to sign as unrestricted and restricted free agents from other teams but also which of their own players they will try to retain and which they will watch wade into the free agency pool.

This year the Jets have 17 players from their 2021 roster who can become UFAs, plus three more who can become RFAs. NFL teams in a given offseason will re-sign anywhere from a quarter to a half of their own free agents.

Which of the Jets' free agents will stay and which will go? No predictions here, but below are each of the players on the Jets' UFA and RFA lists heading toward mid-March, along with a line or two about why the Green & White may want to retain their services and why other teams might be interested in signing those players themselves.

Quarterbacks

Joe Flacco — Former Super Bowl MVP, now a 15th-year pro.... Started only one game last year, 24-17 home loss to Miami in which he went 24-of-39 for 291 yards, two TDs, no INTs and a 101.5 passer rating.

Mike White (RFA) — Highlight of limited exposure was first pro start and win over playoff-bound Bengals. ... Completed 37 of 45 for 405 yards and 3 TDs and became first NFL QB in 10 years to throw for 400 yards in pro starting debut.

Running Backs

Nick Bawden — In only offensive touch of the season vs. Miami, FB caught a 20-yard from Flacco on second-and-9 in the second quarter. ... Played in Jets' third-largest percentage of ST plays (67%) over the last nine games.

Tevin Coleman — Averaged 4.2 yards/carry. ... Had an off receiving year but is still averaging 9.95 yards/catch out of the backfield in first seven pro seasons. ... Pitched in with first KO returns of his career, averaging 28.8 yards on 11 returns.

Wide Receivers

Braxton Berrios — Emerged to lead NFL with 30.4 yards/return on kickoffs and was second with 13.4 yards/return on punts (minimum 15 returns). ... One of only four Jets all-time with at least one TD rushing, one receiving and one returning kicks in same season.

Keelan Cole — Had most starts (11) and played most offensive snaps (557) among Jets wideouts. ... Had seven catches of 20-plus yards, including 40-yard TD catch-and-run in season finale at Buffalo. ... Also drew team-high 92 yards on four penalties against opposing DBs.

Jamison Crowder — Steady vet secured 51 catches to lead Jets. ... In fact, he led Jets in receptions in each of his three seasons and his 188 total receptions are most by a Jet in three consecutive seasons since Jerricho Cotchery's 210 in 2007-09.

Tight End