Jet Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

After selecting seven players in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jets GM Joe Douglas added five undrafted free agents.

Here are capsules on the Green & White's undrafted free agents:

WR Keshunn Abram (6-2, 193), Kent State

Abram began his college career at Northwest Mississippi Community College before transferring to Kent State. He played in six games for the Golden Flashes in 2019-20 and totaled 10 catches for 136 yards and 2 TDs. Abram played 14 games in 2021 and had 47 receptions, 699 yards and 3 TDs.

S Tony Adams (6-0, 205), Illinois

Adams finished the 2021 season with 63 tackles (second on team with 47 solo stops), 3.5 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, 1 INT and 5 PDs. He played in 41 games for the Illini, totaling 206 tackles, 11 TFLs, 3 sacks, 6 INT and 17 PDs. He became the first Illini to have interceptions in back-to-back Big Ten games since Vontae Davis and Kevin Mitchell both in 2007. Adams also became the first true freshman at Illinois to start the season opener since Davis in 2006. Adams began his college career at cornerback before switching to safety.

WR Irvin Charles (6-4, 219), Indiana (PA)

Charles began his college career at Penn State from 2015-17 before transferring to IUP. He appeared in 25 games for the Nittany Lions and registered 13 special teams tackles. He also had 3 catches for 110 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown vs. Minnesota. Charles, who is from South Jersey, finished second on the team with 39 catches, 792 yards (20.3 avg) and led the team with 12 TDs.

RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight (5-10, 209), North Carolina State

Knight ran for at least 745 yards in each of his three seasons at NC State, totaling 2,286 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 419 carries. He finished No. 1 in school history with 5.45 rushing yards per attempt and 29.8 yards per kickoff return. He's also the only player in school history with three kickoff returns for touchdowns, earning first-team All-ACC honors as a returner in 2021 and an honorable mention All-ACC as a running back.