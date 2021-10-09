Inside the Numbers | Zach Wilson & Jets Offense Made Strides vs. Titans

The short part is that Wilson and the offense have been taking the checkdown pass when necessary.

When Zach threw passes that traveled 7 air yards or less vs. Tennessee, he completed 14 of 18, 78% accuracy, for 74 yards and a touchdown (3 yards to Jamison Crowder) for a 102.3 rating. Also on those 18 passes, he converted 4 first downs and didn't suffer a QB hit.

This is what HC Robert Saleh and OC Mike LaFleur have been preaching and Wilson has been practicing — " boring" football so you can surprise the opponent with some exciting long balls, like those 50-yarders to Keelan Cole and Davis last Sunday.

Tackling Machine Again

C.J. Mosley continues on his much-delayed Jets debut tour, especially in the leadership and alignment/assignment areas but also in one of his specialties: tackles.

The veteran LB's 13 tackles vs. the Titans gave him 10, 10 and 13 the past three games. That marks the first "triple double" of Mosley's NFL career, going back through his four 100-tackle seasons with the Ravens. It's also the Jets' first triple-double tackle stretch since Avery Williamson turned that trick in 2018.

Finally in this Mosley discussion: C.J. has 37 total tackles through 4 games. That's tied for 10th in the NFL and puts him on pace for 157 for this year's 17-game season. That would break his personal best of 133 set in his rookie season of 2014 in Baltimore. And it would be the most by a Jet since Jonathan Vilma racked up 173 tackles in 2005.

Matt Lowers the Boom

A Matt Ammendola note, and no, this is not about him attempting and converting his first extra points of the season in Game 4. It's about him drilling touchbacks on all six of his kickoffs vs. the Titans.