Inside the Numbers: TE Ryan Griffin's Big Day in J-Ville

Some Jets fans might've been lulled into expecting little firepower from the tight end position this season, what with Chris Herndon's suspension/injury and the rest of the group's underwhelming use in the passing game.

Then came Jacksonville.

"I would've felt better to contribute to a win — that's goal No. 1," Griffin told me this week. "In terms of our room, I felt like we all did our part to help out the offense any way we could, whether it was run-blocking or in the pass game. It just so happened the ball came my way. I don't think it was anything we did differently this week. It was just that the defense suggested we get the ball and Sam did a great job of running through his progressions and getting me the ball."

And Griffin did the rest. He caught five passes on five targets from Sam Darnold, four for first downs, two for touchdowns, and one (which doesn't count as a reception for stat purposes) for a two-point conversion, for 66 yards in all.

He was happy to hear that his 14 points scored were the fourth-most by a Jets tight end in a game in franchise history and that he was the Jets' first TE in 26 seasons to score more than 12 points in a game. Plus he was only the second NFL tight end in that span, or since the league went to the two-point conversion in 1994, to have at least two TD catches plus a deuce in the same game. (The Titans' Delanie Walker also did it in 2015).