Inside the Numbers | Some Large Metrics in Mike White's Short Time as Jets QB

What is it that makes Mike White tick? What makes him the option that HC Robert Saleh, coordinator Mike LaFleur and the Jets offense have turned to for these last two games of the regular season?

The qualitative elements of the White package are obvious and have been discussed a lot with him and with his coaches. Toughness, of course, and leadership and a winning personality.

The quantitative aspects are also impressive, although not every one of White's metrics are through the roof. He's 2-4 as a starter, he's thrown 10 interceptions in his seven games, and this season's TD drive rate of 18.4% isn't much higher than Zach Wilson's 17.0%. The NFL's leaders, Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, are all at 30%-plus.

But some of White's numbers are simply outstanding, in franchise history and among some of the league's top QBs, through seven games, of course:

Average Drives — White's typical possession in his still-small body of work lasts 6.45 plays and travels 38.6 yards. And that's a healthy average drive. In our unofficial NFL drive stats, 46 QBs have at least 30 drives. Arizona's Kyler Murray leads the league with 6.59 plays/drive. White is No. 2. Yardage-wise, the top five are KC's Mahomes, Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, White, Buffalo's Josh Allen and Philly's Jalen Hurts.

Dating to the 1960 Titans, again unofficial, White, if he maintains his current drive numbers, will finish with the highest number of plays and yards per drive in a season and in a career in franchise history.

Passing Yardage — Another thing we know about White is that he finds his receivers (64.4% accuracy) for good yardage, understanding of course that some of those yards have come late in losses. Still, he's got his 405-yard masterpiece vs. Cincinnati last year plus two 300-yarders this year, in the win over Chicago and the loss at Minnesota.

With 952 yards in his three starts this season, White would need 248 passing yards on Sunday at Seattle to join six Jets QBs who threw for 1,200 yards in four consecutive games. With 348 yards, it'd be just him and Ken O'Brien late in the 1985 season as the only Jets with 1,300 yards in that span.

First 7 Games — For this category, it helps that White didn't play at all with Dallas in 2018-19 or on the Jets practice squad in 2020. He pitched long relief for the injured Wilson in his pro debut at New England in '21, then his last six appearances have been starts.

We turned to TruMedia to see where White's seven-game totals have landed among all the league's quarterbacks since 1970. With 168 completions, White is fourth (first is Joe Burrow ,195). With 261 attempts, he's ninth (Burrow, 293). With 1,905 passing yards, he's seventh (Mahomes, 2,149). And he's seventh again with 91 passing first downs (Burrow, 114).