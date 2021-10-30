Inside the Numbers | Large Jets Losses Followed by Surprising Jets Wins

C.J. Mosley had a good turn of phrase to describe Sunday's game at New England and put it in the Jets' rearview mirror:
"It was just one of those dog days in the NFL."
No guarantees, of course, but as Mosley said, "One thing about this team, this defense, this coaching staff, they're really resilient. Everybody came in, swallowed our pride, watched the film, saw the good, the bad and the ugly — unfortunately, there was a lot of ugly. But the guys are moving on to the next opponent, locking in, and looking forward to bringing it on Sunday."
What are the odds that the Jets might start woofing again, in the next 36 hours or so at MetLife Stadium against Cincinnati. Historically, and perhaps surprisingly, the odds are a coin flip.
The Jets' 41-point margin of defeat in the 54-13 loss to the Patriots was tied for the ninth largest in franchise history. If we look at the other 10 losses of 40-plus points, the Green & White rebounded the next game with a victory in five of the 10. Here are those victories:
|Year, Gm
|Opp
|Final
|Next Gm
|Opp
|Final
|1963 Gm 14
|@ KC
|Chiefs 48-0
|1964 Gm 1
|vs DEN
|Jets 30-6
|1971 Gm 12
|@ DAL
|Cowboys 52-10
|1971 Gm 13
|vs NE
|Jets 13-6
|1979 Gm 2
|@ NE
|Patriots 56-3
|1979 Gm 3
|vs DET
|Jets 31-10
|2006 Gm 5
|@ JAX
|Jaguars 41-0
|2006 Gm 6
|vs MIA
|Jets 20-17
|2013 Gm 8
|@ CIN
|Bengals 49-9
|2013 Gm 9
|vs NO
|Jets 26-20
In all five bounceback scenarios, the Jets suffered the big loss on the road, then the next week (or after 1963, Game 14, the first game of the next season) they played at home and posted the win. Most instructive was the most recent pair of games in 2013 — the Jets rebounded from their 40-point loss at Cincinnati to beat the 6-1 Saints at home with then-rookie QB Geno Smith, 26-20.
All anecdotal as it pertains to the Bengals ahead. But as C.J. said, "It's another great challenge ... I think we'll be ready for it."
First/First Is a Franchise First
In the department of neat first-time trivia, we can state after exhaustive research that Mike White, even though he's in his third pro season, became the first Jets QB to throw the first touchdown pass of his pro career on the first pass of his pro career when he found Corey Davis in the back of the end zone for a 3-yard score at New England last week.
Here's a short list of the three Jets QBs who came closest to achieving White's first/first, well, first:
Ken O'Brien: Even though O'Brien was drafted in Round 1 in 1983, he didn't play until '84 in relief of starter Pat Ryan. KOB's first pro TD came on his second pro pass, a 7-yarder to TE Rocky Klever in Game 9 at, yes, New England, giving the Jets a short-lived 10-0 first-quarter lead in a 30-20 loss to the Patriots.
Greg McElroy: Somewhat similarly, McElroy was drafted in Round 7 in 2011 but didn't throw his first TD until his third pro pass, in 2012 Game 12, when he came on in relief of Mark Sanchez and hit TE Jeff Cumberland with a 1-yard score — the only TD in the 7-6 victory over the visiting Cardinals.
Chad Pennington: Despite being one of the "Four Aces" in the 2000 draft, Pennington played little as a rookie. But on Sunday Night Football at Oakland, he came in late and drove the Jets 69 yards on his first pro drive to their only score in the 31-7 loss, a 5-yarder to Wayne Chrebet on his fifth pro pass.