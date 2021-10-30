Inside the Numbers | Large Jets Losses Followed by Surprising Jets Wins

In all five bounceback scenarios, the Jets suffered the big loss on the road, then the next week (or after 1963, Game 14, the first game of the next season) they played at home and posted the win. Most instructive was the most recent pair of games in 2013 — the Jets rebounded from their 40-point loss at Cincinnati to beat the 6-1 Saints at home with then-rookie QB Geno Smith, 26-20.

All anecdotal as it pertains to the Bengals ahead. But as C.J. said, "It's another great challenge ... I think we'll be ready for it."

First/First Is a Franchise First

In the department of neat first-time trivia, we can state after exhaustive research that Mike White, even though he's in his third pro season, became the first Jets QB to throw the first touchdown pass of his pro career on the first pass of his pro career when he found Corey Davis in the back of the end zone for a 3-yard score at New England last week.

Here's a short list of the three Jets QBs who came closest to achieving White's first/first, well, first:

Ken O'Brien: Even though O'Brien was drafted in Round 1 in 1983, he didn't play until '84 in relief of starter Pat Ryan. KOB's first pro TD came on his second pro pass, a 7-yarder to TE Rocky Klever in Game 9 at, yes, New England, giving the Jets a short-lived 10-0 first-quarter lead in a 30-20 loss to the Patriots.

Greg McElroy: Somewhat similarly, McElroy was drafted in Round 7 in 2011 but didn't throw his first TD until his third pro pass, in 2012 Game 12, when he came on in relief of Mark Sanchez and hit TE Jeff Cumberland with a 1-yard score — the only TD in the 7-6 victory over the visiting Cardinals.