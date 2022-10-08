Inside the Numbers | Jets Enjoy the Fun of Silencing the Road Crowd

If you're a fan who travels to your team's occasional away game, there's no more visceral pleasure to be had in the other team's stadium than to be sitting in the stands with a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter and hoping against hope that your team somehow, some way, comes back,

And when it happens and your team goes ahead with seconds to play and your players bounce over to the end zone seats with their forefingers planted over their lips, it's as if the volume in the stadium gets turned down from 11 to zero in a New York minute.

The Jets and their fans know that feeling after they overcame two fourth-quarter double-digit deficits in the past three games.

"That feeling was something I have never felt before, how quiet it actually got out there," said Joe Flacco about his 66-yard pass to wide open Corey Davis that got the party started from 13 points down to the 31-30 win at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.

Then in Pittsburgh, HC Robert Saleh described what he heard after rookie QB Kenny Pickett came in the game and before Zach Wilson engineered the Jets' final TD drive to Breece Hall's TD with 16 seconds to play, capping their rebound from 10 behind to 24-20 ahead at Acrisure Stadium. (We remember it as Heinz Field.)

"The excitement and the juice that he brought took over the game," HC Robert Saleh said. "They played Renegade, which is usually the kiss of death in that stadium. But there was no flinch out there."

From an Inside the Numbers perspective, what's interesting about this start to the Jets season is that they've made the big comeback twice in their first two road games. The question: How rare is it for an NFL team to post two fourth-quarter double-digit-deficit comebacks? On the road? In the same season?

The answer: Rare enough but probably not as rare as one might think.

Starting with the 2000 season, it's happened 13 times. Most recently before the Jets, the Bears achieved two late double-digit road rebounds (with Mitch Trubisky the QB for 1½ of those games) in the first three weeks in 2020.