Inside the Numbers | Jets Draft Class Showed Flashes in Opener

1C. EDGE Jermaine Johnson and 4A. EDGE Micheal Clemons — Johnson split a takedown of Lamar Jackson in the second quarter for his first pro sack and the first sack by a Jets rookie in a season opener since Sheldon Richardson divvied a sack with Calvin Pace on opening day in that aforementioned '13 lidlifter vs. Tampa Bay and their then-QB, Josh Freeman.

Clemons had a quiet stat line (2 assisted tackles), but he displayed his violent technique with a jolting bull rush on Baltimore backup LT Ja'Wuan James, who as a result had to depart the game with a serious ankle injury. We're not charting Clemons KOs of opposing players by any means, but said pass-rushing style will get him first pro sack in no time.

2. RB Breece Hall — Hall didn't score, so his personal 24-game rushing-TD streak he brought with him from Iowa State was snapped. And with a lost fumble in the red zone early in the fourth quarter, it wasn't a perfect debut.

But Hall was definitely a positive factor in the offense. His 10 targets as a receiver were the most by any Jets RB, rookie or veteran, in a season opener in the last 25 seasons. And his six receptions were the most by a Jets RB on opening day since players such as Curtis Martin (2000 and '01), LaDainian Tomlinson (2011) and FB Richie Anderson ('01) notched that many.

Then combining Hall's numbers with Michael Carter's nine targets and seven catches, it was neat to see the backs come back in a big way into the receiving picture. The Jets' 19 targets to their RBs was their most in an opener since 2000 at Green Bay and their 13 receptions their most in an opener in the last quarter century.

4B. T Max Mitchell — It was a rapid rise for Mitchell to go from being the 111th pick of the draft out of Louisiana(-Lafayette) in search of a roster spot and a position in the pros to being the designated RT starter on opening day due to the injuries to Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown and George Fant's re-re-relocation to the left side. But not only did Mitchell start but he held his own as he played in all 84 offensive snaps vs. the Ravens.