Inside the Numbers | Jets DBs Display Not Only Talent but Stability

We've sung the praises of Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner on a regular basis this season. But what about the four base defensive backs as a whole? What can we say about that unit?

Among a lot of things, we can say the Jets DBs as one organism has the stability of a sequoia. Except with eight legs and eight arms of course. Everyone in the quartet has nine starts and looks to be heading toward start No. 10 at New England on Sunday.

And their play counts further underscore this steadiness. Reed and Joyner have played all 614 defensive plays, and all four have played 600-plus defensive snaps — four of only five Jets to reach that many scrimmage snaps this season. (LB C.J. Mosley is the fifth.)

"It's a very important part of what we do," Erik Coleman, the former Jets safety whose appearance in this story will soon be revealed, said of the availability part of the DB equation. "There's so much communication that goes on before the snap. When you have a good understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of your fellow members in the secondary, it really does help you in the way you play.

"There's verbal communication but also just body-language communication. I can remember playing with Ty Law and before the snap he might give me a tap on his facemask, and that might let me know he was going to jump a route, he saw something that tipped him off. That's the communication and trust you gain by playing all these games together."