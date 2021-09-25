Inside the Numbers | Jets D Strong out of the Gate in the Situational Derby

Despite the Jets' 0-2 start, their defense is a top-10 unit in the NFL. And we can even talk top three when it comes to two sets of situational statistics.

The Green & White, after two weeks of the season, have allowed Carolina and New England to convert third downs seven of 26 times, a 26.9% success rate that is third in the league. And they have allowed their opponents to score just a pair of touchdowns in seven red zone opportunities, a 28.6% rate that is tied for second among the NFL's RZ defenses.

LB C.J. Mosley said those high rankings are not an accident.

"It's just preparation in practice," Mosley said. "Our coaches do a great job giving us the right things to look at, coaching us the right way. Third down, red zone, two minute, all these situations, that's all about pride, it's all about heart and execution, and so far we've been executing really well.

"It's all a collective thing."

Coming Up Big Inside the 20

The Jets haven't gotten off to this good a two-game start defending the red zone since 2015, when Todd Bowles' first Jets team gave up no TDs in four opportunities and finished first in the NFL with a 35.0% red zone defense. It's difficult to project a season's RZ performance based on the first two games, although many teams that do well in September finish in the top 10 in December/January.