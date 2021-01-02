Inside the Numbers: Jamison Crowder's Versatility on Display

Jamison Crowder is the Jets gift at this holiday season that keeps on giving, in a lot of different packages.
"It was a good fit for us at the time, and I would say he's probably been our most consistent guy over the last two years, especially when he's been healthy," head coach Adam Gase said this week of the Jets' unrestricted free agency signing of Crowder last year. "He's been there the majority of the time, he's had a few games he's fought through injury, but man, he's the guy that's always where the quarterback needs him, and when we need a big play he seems to make it."
Even when JC is the QB.
That was one well-designed touchdown play late in the first quarter vs. Cleveland — Sam Darnold fakes a tossback to "tailback" Braxton Berrios, then gives an inside handoff to Ty Johnson moving right to left, who flips back to Crowder moving left to right, who drops that dime into Berrios' bucket for the 43-yard score. And with that play, Crowder began the first of his several franchise record book distinctions in the game.
We discussed his 90-40-10 yardage distinction after the game. But Crowder also became only the second WR in team history to throw a touchdown pass, joining Brad Smith, who tossed a 3-yarder to TE Dustin Keller at Buffalo in 2010. And since Smith was handling the direct snap in the Seminole formation on that pay, we could say Crowder is the first Jets WR to do it.
Then with his 30-yard catch-and-stroll to his third-quarter touchdown, he became one of only four Jets, and the only wideout, with a TD pass and reception in the same season, and one of only three to do it in the same game. The list:
|Jets Player
|Year
|TDP-TDR
|Same Game?
|RB Freeman McNeil
|1983
|1-3
|Gm 16 @ MIA (34-14 loss)
|RB Blair Thomas
|1991
|1-1
|....................
|RB Curtis Martin
|2000
|1-2
|Gm 4 @ TB (21-17 win)
|WR Jamison Crowder
|2020
|1-6
|Gm 15 vs CLE (23-16 win)
Jets fans will recall Curtis Martin's entry on the list as coming in "The Flashlight Game," when "Flashlight" Wayne Chrebet outdid "star" Keyshawn Johnson, with the coup de grâce coming on Martin's glove-dropping 18-yard halfback option pass to Chrebet with 52 seconds to play.
Bash Brother
Tarell Basham lived up to his last name by bashing Browns QB Baker Mayfield several times and being in the forefront of the Jets' winning defensive effort.
For starters, Basham was credited with three QB hits, the first Jets LB to get that trifecta this season.
Then there was one of his QBHs, the stripsack of Mayfield in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. It was his second of the year (he also got Josh Allen, setting up La'Mical Perine' TD run in Game 7 at MetLife Stadium) and fifth by the Jets this year.
And after the sack came the forced fumble on Mayfield's fourth-and-inches keeper. That effectively ended the game, since in the last two minutes only the fumbler may advance his own fumble and Mayfield didn't get the first down.
And that brings up a whole bunch of Basham distinctions:
■ He was the second Jet with two forced fumbles in a game this year. CB Javelin Guidry was the first vs. Las Vegas.
■ He was the first Jets LB with two FFs in a game since Aaron Maybin vs. Miami in 2011.
■ Adding in his strip of Allen, Basham's three FFs are the most in a season by a Jets LB since Maybe in had four and Calvin Pace three in 2011.
Odds and Ends and History
Staying on the turnovers theme, the Jets have had no giveaways in their last 10 quarters, equaling their longest non-giving streak since 2014. And QB Sam Darnold enters the Patriots game having not thrown an interception on 98 consecutive passes. He's unlikely to reach his best INT-less streak of 179 throws, set in 2018-19. The franchise record is 211 throws without an INT by Ken O'Brien from 1987-88.
Braden Mann had been in an inside-the-20 punting slump for the previous three games heading into Cleveland, so he made up for that dramatically with five I-20 punts vs. the Browns. That's one off Steve Weatherford's team mark of six I-20s vs. Miami in 2010.
Berrios, besides his Crowder connection, ran the Browns' 61-yard longshot field goal try at the end of the first half from out of his end zone for 25 yards. That wasn't quite as long as the last Jets missed field goal return, Aaron Glenn's then-NFL-record 104-yard TD runback at the Colts in 1998.