Inside the Numbers: Jamison Crowder's Versatility on Display

Jets fans will recall Curtis Martin's entry on the list as coming in "The Flashlight Game," when "Flashlight" Wayne Chrebet outdid "star" Keyshawn Johnson, with the coup de grâce coming on Martin's glove-dropping 18-yard halfback option pass to Chrebet with 52 seconds to play.

Bash Brother

Tarell Basham lived up to his last name by bashing Browns QB Baker Mayfield several times and being in the forefront of the Jets' winning defensive effort.

For starters, Basham was credited with three QB hits, the first Jets LB to get that trifecta this season.

Then there was one of his QBHs, the stripsack of Mayfield in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. It was his second of the year (he also got Josh Allen, setting up La'Mical Perine' TD run in Game 7 at MetLife Stadium) and fifth by the Jets this year.

And after the sack came the forced fumble on Mayfield's fourth-and-inches keeper. That effectively ended the game, since in the last two minutes only the fumbler may advance his own fumble and Mayfield didn't get the first down.

And that brings up a whole bunch of Basham distinctions:

■ He was the second Jet with two forced fumbles in a game this year. CB Javelin Guidry was the first vs. Las Vegas.

■ He was the first Jets LB with two FFs in a game since Aaron Maybin vs. Miami in 2011.

■ Adding in his strip of Allen, Basham's three FFs are the most in a season by a Jets LB since Maybe in had four and Calvin Pace three in 2011.

Odds and Ends and History

Staying on the turnovers theme, the Jets have had no giveaways in their last 10 quarters, equaling their longest non-giving streak since 2014. And QB Sam Darnold enters the Patriots game having not thrown an interception on 98 consecutive passes. He's unlikely to reach his best INT-less streak of 179 throws, set in 2018-19. The franchise record is 211 throws without an INT by Ken O'Brien from 1987-88.

Braden Mann had been in an inside-the-20 punting slump for the previous three games heading into Cleveland, so he made up for that dramatically with five I-20 punts vs. the Browns. That's one off Steve Weatherford's team mark of six I-20s vs. Miami in 2010.