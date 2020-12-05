Inside the Numbers: Iron-Grip Jets RB Frank Gore and More

Frank Gore came to the Jets in the offseason with many things trending upward: his age, of course, but also his rushing yardage, scrimmage yardage and touchdown totals.

Last week against Miami, Gore ran for a season-high 74 yards, increasing his team-leading total to 521 for the year. That gives the ageless one another 500-yard rushing season, making him an NFL-record 16-for-16 in 500-yard seasons in his career. He also became, at 37 years, 6 months, the second-oldest RB in league history to get to 500 yards in a season, behind only Marcus Allen, who did it for the Chiefs in 1997 at 37 years, 9 months.

Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton, who some time in the future will be joined by Gore in Canton, had a pithy description of the running back's style during CBS's telecast of the Dolphins: "He has the ability to squirm with power."

One last thing about Gore that can get overlooked is his iron grip on the football. Not to jinx him but he hasn't fumbled yet as a Jet. In fact, he's gone 333 scrimmage touches without a fumble since his last, for Miami vs. New England in 2018. And his 791 touches without a lost fumble, the longest current streak in the league, began in 2016 with Indianapolis.

Gore's opponent for that last turnover? It came against the Raiders at Oakland. Sunday, at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, he gets another chance to pay back the Silver & Black for that long-ago giveaway.

BP's Foot Still on the Gas

We detailed Denzel Mims' emergence as measured by chunk plays (20-yards-plus receptions) last week, but Breshad Perriman is doing just as well. BP has six 20-plus catches this season, all in the last six games.