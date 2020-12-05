Inside the Numbers: Iron-Grip Jets RB Frank Gore and More

Breshad Perriman's Receiving Avg., Neville Hewitt's Tackle Total as a UDFA Among NFL Leaders Since '18

Dec 05, 2020 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ1_1424-gore-thumb

Frank Gore came to the Jets in the offseason with many things trending upward: his age, of course, but also his rushing yardage, scrimmage yardage and touchdown totals.

Last week against Miami, Gore ran for a season-high 74 yards, increasing his team-leading total to 521 for the year. That gives the ageless one another 500-yard rushing season, making him an NFL-record 16-for-16 in 500-yard seasons in his career. He also became, at 37 years, 6 months, the second-oldest RB in league history to get to 500 yards in a season, behind only Marcus Allen, who did it for the Chiefs in 1997 at 37 years, 9 months.

Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton, who some time in the future will be joined by Gore in Canton, had a pithy description of the running back's style during CBS's telecast of the Dolphins: "He has the ability to squirm with power."

One last thing about Gore that can get overlooked is his iron grip on the football. Not to jinx him but he hasn't fumbled yet as a Jet. In fact, he's gone 333 scrimmage touches without a fumble since his last, for Miami vs. New England in 2018. And his 791 touches without a lost fumble, the longest current streak in the league, began in 2016 with Indianapolis.

Gore's opponent for that last turnover? It came against the Raiders at Oakland. Sunday, at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, he gets another chance to pay back the Silver & Black for that long-ago giveaway.

BP's Foot Still on the Gas
We detailed Denzel Mims' emergence as measured by chunk plays (20-yards-plus receptions) last week, but Breshad Perriman is doing just as well. BP has six 20-plus catches this season, all in the last six games.

And as we've noted in the past, since Perriman caught fire with Cleveland late in 2018, he's been arguably one of the NFL's most dangerous receivers. In fact, if we measure from 2018 Week 14, when he began to turn it on as a member of the Browns, to present, Perriman is averaging 18.6 yards on each of his 66 catches, which is the highest per-catch average in the league (50 catches minimum). The league's top three in that span:

Table inside Article
Receiver Teams Recs Yds Yds/Rec
Breshad Perriman CLE-TB-NYJ 66 1,230 18.6
A.J. Brown TEN 92 1,689 18.4
Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB 62 1,119 18.0

Undrafted Tackling Machines
The Jets-Raiders game will put on the same MetLife turf two of the game's current top tacklers in Jets LB Neville Hewitt and Las Vegas LB Cory Littleton. Since 2018, Littleton has been credited with 311 tackles, the most by an undrafted player in that span. Hewitt's 189 tackles are third on that UDFA list.

And for 2020 only, Hewitt's 89 tackles lead the Jets defense and are tied for the 11th-most in the NFL. He's gaining on Littleton who this season has 52 tackles.

Related Content

news

Jets Notebook | Inside OL Pat Elflein's Track from New Teammate to Starter in One Week

Folorunso Fatukasi Is Green & White's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Raiders - Friday

OL George Fant (Ankle/Knee) Questionable for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Place LG Alex Lewis on Non-Football Injury List

Veteran Guard Started 9 Games for Green & White in 2020
news

How Can the Jets Beat the Raiders for a Second Consecutive Year?

Sam Darnold, Passing Offense Could Be Effective Sunday vs. Las Vegas
news

Jets vs. Raiders Game Preview: Sam Darnold Staying Focused on the Moment at Hand

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Expects a Fistfight Sunday 
news

Greg Van Roten Praises Steadfast Offensive Line

'I'm Really Proud of How the Guys Have Stayed Together'
news

No Finger Pointing as Sam Darnold, Adam Gase & Jets Try to Right the Offense

QB Seeks to 'Play Better & Put the Team in Position' to Win Games, Beginning Sunday vs. the Raiders
news

Mekhi Becton: 'I Want to Be The Best'

Louisville Product, Who Has Become a Highlight Reel's Real Deal, Is Top Vote-Getter Among AFC Tackles for Spot in 2021 Pro Bowl
news

Jets Place LB Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve

Second-Year 'Backer Has Played in 4 Games in 2020
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Raiders - Thursday

OL George Fant (Knee/Ankle) Back to Limited Status at Practice
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Raiders

Defense Has Tough Challenge in QB Derek Carr, RB Josh Jacobs and TE Darren Waller

Advertising