Inside the Numbers: Corey Davis' Understated Excellence in 2020

Similar, perhaps, to DL Carl Lawson, whose numbers we broke down last week, WR Corey Davis comes to the Jets off of a very good but not seemingly not great 2020 season.

Davis' receiving line with the Titans : 92 targets, 65 receptions, 984 yards, 5 touchdowns. That's very good, but not 100 catches/1,500 yards good.

Yet he told Jets reporters this week about being a No. 1 wideout: "Just my ability to get open, my speed, separation — I feel like I can do it all."

A couple of metrics from Davis' career-best fourth NFL season last year suggest that may well be true.

Let's take a look at his "reception accuracy," the rate at which he caught balls targeted for him. His 65 catches on 92 targets gave him a 70.7% reception rate on passes thrown his way, virtually all of them from Ryan Tannehill.