Inside the Numbers: By One Measure, Carl Lawson's Among Best at Hunting QBs

Lawson is a friendly, chatty young man as he demonstrated in a short Zoom interview with reporters Thursday after signing his new contract. But that doesn't mean he'll agree with every theory thrown out there about his game, such as what he has to do to get his sacks to join his hits in double-digit territory.

"Whatever people say doesn't matter," he replied. "It's all about what's happening in this building, what I expect of myself. I'm constantly trying to improve. However long I'm blessed to play this game, that's what I'm trying to do is improve every aspect of my game."

GM Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich did their homework on Lawson. It will be interesting to see Lawson get after the Jets' opposing QBs, how much he will help their pass rush and pass defense in the coming season, and if he can shoulder aside the memories of Joe Klecko, Mark Gastineau, John Abraham and Shaun Ellis and get him some pass-rush love from current Jets fans.

Hardee Specialist

Justin Hardee, the first UFA from outside the Jets to sign his contract with the Green & White on Thursday, is also in the first rank in the NFL in terms of percentage of snaps as a special teamer.