Inside the Numbers | Braxton Berrios Delivering Many Happy Returns

Jets WR Leads NFL in KO-Return Average and Is No. 2* in Punt-Return Average

Dec 11, 2021 at 08:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SNY_7819-berrios-thumb

As the holidays approach, we could start referring to Braxton Berrios as "The Returns Department." He's taking opponents' gifts of kicks and coverage and turning them into long runbacks for the Jets special teams.

Berrios is arguably the NFL's top dual-threat returner this season. His rousing 79-yard return of the opening kickoff against the Eagles not only set up the Jets for a short opening-drive touchdown but also vaulted him to the top of the league's kickoff returners in his duel with the Ravens' Devin Duvernay.

"Yeah, they did an incredible job up front and it really did, it parted, it split right down the middle," Berrios said, deflecting kudos for himself into praise for his blockers. "I could've driven a truck through there last week."

The KO return was not only the longest of Berrios' career but the longest by a Jet since Andre Roberts reeled off 99- and 86-yarders, both in December 2018.

And it propelled Berrios to a 28.9 yards/return average, first in the league and ahead of Baltimore's Devin Duvernay, in second at 25.5. If BB were to hold that average for the rest of the season, he'd finish fourth in franchise history.

Berrios' punt returns, on the other hand, require an asterisk. He has a 13.6-yard average, which would be second in the NFL behind Duvernay's 14.4. However, Braxton doesn't have enough punts to qualify for the league leaders and likely won't have enough by the end of the regular season.

The league requires returners to have 1.25 returns/games played by their teams. With the Jets at 12 games, Berrios would need 15 returns, not including fair catches, to qualify. He has nine returns (and 19 FCs). And he would need 22 returns through 17 games to make the final list. It's doable, but not at the rate at which he and the Jets recently have fair-caught kicks.

For team return leaders, though, there is no minimum. ST coordinator Brant Boyer's return teams, with Berrios as the point man, are second in the league in punt-return average and third in kickoff-return average.

And Berrios' individual PR average will check in high on the franchise's all-time single-season list. If he maintains his 13.6 for the year, that would be the sixth-best mark. Here are the Jets' top five single-season kickoff return and punt return averages, plus Berrios' numbers this season:

Table inside Article
KO Returner Year Avg Punt Returner Year Avg
Joe McKnight 2011 31.6 Dick Christy 1961 21.3
BobbyHumphery 1984 30.7 Dick Christy 1962 16.7
Andre Roberts 2018 29.4 Santana Moss 2002 16.5
Braxton Berrios 2021* 28.9 Terance Mathis 1990 15.0
Leon Burton 1960 28.7 Andre Roberts 2018 14.1
Brad Smith 2010 28.6 Braxton Berrios 2021* 13.6

Berrios was asked this week if he had a preference for KOs or punts. "I've grown to like kick returns a lot," he said, "but I think punt returns I'll always have an infatuation for. There isn't anything like it.:

Perfect (First) Ten
One last note on Zach Wilson's game against the Eagles. Flipping the script a bit, the rookie QB came out of the gate on fire. He led the first opening-drive TD (of 21 yards after Berrios' return) of his pro career. And during that drive and the two that followed, Zach completed all of his first 10 passes in the game, for 102 yards and the short TD pass to Elijah Moore.

Old note, say some — five games earlier, Mike White completed his first 11 passes in the win over Cincinnati. But Wilson and White are the first two Jets QBs to go 10-for-10 or better to start of a game since Chad Pennington went 14-for-14 at Miami, in a 23-21 loss all the way back in the 2003 season finale.

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets WR Elijah Moore Questionable, RB Tevin Coleman Among Players Out Sunday vs. Saints

Brant Boyer Addresses Kicking Woes; Robert Saleh Talks on Late Demaryius Thomas 
news

How Will Zach Wilson and the Jets Offense Fare Without Some of its Playmakers?

WR Corey Davis Was Placed on Injured Reserve Earlier This Week; Elijah Moore Day-to-Day; Tevin Coleman Out Sunday vs. Saints
news

Jets-Saints Game Preview | Zach Wilson's 'Second Season' Continues 

Saints HC Sean Payton: Jets Rookie QB Has Real Good Arm Talent, Can Evade and Extend Plays
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Friday

Michael Carter II and Tevin Coleman Ruled Out for Sunday's Game
news

After Valuable Lesson, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Jets Offense Look Ahead to Saints

Rookie OL Pleased with the Way the Unit Is Communicating
news

Saints' Run Game, Respect for Jets Are on C.J. Mosley's Mind

Green & White Has to 'Change the Narrative' & 'Do It on Sunday' if They Want to Rush to Greatness
news

Mike LaFleur Dishes on Aaron Rodgers' Advice to Zach Wilson

Jets' OC Says Rookie QB Was at His Best vs. the Eagles; Saints Up Next
news

5 Jets to Watch as Jets Seek to Sink the Saints on Sunday

Focus Is on WR Jamison Crowder, Tackles on Offense, JFM Pressure vs. QB Taysom Hill on Defense
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Thursday

Ryan Griffin, C.J. Mosley & Sheldon Rankins Back Practicing in a Limited Manner
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

No. 2 Overall Pick Out of BYU Also Won the Award in For His Performance Week 4 vs. Titans 
news

Jets Activate Keelan Cole from Reserve/Covid-19 List

Veteran WR Has 299 Yards in 7 Games This Season
Advertising